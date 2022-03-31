What we’ve learned about Georgia football at halfway point of 2022 spring practice

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What we’ve learned about Georgia football at the halfway point of spring practice When Georgia takes the practice field on Thursday, it will do so for the eighth time this spring, pushing the Bulldogs past the halfway mark over their allotted 15 practices. While some of the focus has been put on those who haven’t been available to practice due to injury, there have been some players that are taking advantage of the allotted spring practice time.

We’re still a long way from the season-opener against Oregon, and thus lineups are still unsolidified. But we’ve gotten a better idea of where things stand at several spots and who might be positioning themselves to be big-time contributors come the fall. Quarterback: Much of the focus this spring has been on the developments of Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff. Stetson Bennett is still around, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart is much more focused on pushing Bennett to be a leader for the Bulldogs. Beck and Vandagriff have both recently taken first-team reps, while Bennett has taken to working with the third team. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray praised both Beck and Vandagriff. The redshirt sophomore Beck was tabbed as the best pure thrower on Georgia’s roster by Murray, with Vandagriff’s athleticism earning him some praise from the all-time leading passer.

As for Bennett, Smart wants to see Bennett clean up one key area of his game. “You want to take out some of the ‘bone-head’ throws, some of the ‘bonehead’ mistakes that he sometimes makes,” Smart said. “He got a lot of work fast, and we feel like he is still showing progress. He’s done some really nice things this spring, but that should be expected for a guy with his experience level.”

Unfair as it might be, how the quarterbacks perform on G-Day will go a long way in shaping the narratives surrounding the quarterback position this offseason. Running back: At the moment, Georgia is not deep at the running back position. Yet unlike some of the other positions on the team, there is very little concern about this group even with having to replace Zamir White and James Cook. It speaks to the abilities of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. Georgia will add two more running backs to the room over the summer, but those first three running backs will be asked to carry the load for Georgia. “I feel like it’s kind of just a pass-the-torch situation,” Milton said. “Everybody comes in with people in front of them, and you kind of like I said just soak it in, just be a sponge. And I feel like they’ve moved on; they’re chasing their dreams at this point, and I feel like it’s just kind of the torch passed where me and Kenny, we both have to step up and take on those leadership roles.” Related: Once Top 100-rated recruits, Kendall Milton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint positioned for breakout seasons For Milton, the biggest thing will be staying healthy. He’s suffered MCL injuries in each of the past two seasons. The junior running back added that those injuries have created a greater hunger entering the 2022 season.