Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period Winner: Chidera Uzo-Diribe The not-so-dirty little secret about this Georgia defense is that the outside linebacker room is not up to the standard of past position groups. Nolan Smith's season-ending has made that very clear, putting a lot on the plate of Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss.

So it was critical for first-year outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe to go out and bring in a strong haul at the position. Which is exactly what he did. “Excited about the group we’ve got there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think we’ve got good depth. We’re trying to get that room back to where it’s been in the past. You know, there was a time when there were three or four really high draft picks in that room. That’s what you want in that skill set. That helps you on third down. Those body types help you on special teams.

Related: BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson is a Georgia Bulldog! The Bulldogs went head-to-head against Ohio State to land Wilson. “Georgia is a great program, has a great scheme to me. Has everything I want in a program,” Wilson said of his commitment. “Being able to contribute at an early age was a big part of why I committed.” Expecting all of these players to be Smith or Azeez Ojulari is unfair. It will take time for them to get up to speed. But for the first time since the 2019 signing class, Georgia is bringing in an elite haul at the outside linebacker position. For a first-year position coach with no previous SEC ties, Uzo-Diribe deserves serious praise for his recruiting efforts this cycle. “When we’ve been at our best, we’ve had a lot of speed and athleticism in that room, and we’re trying to get back to it. We hope these guys can do that and provide some defensive end help as well when it comes to playing 4-3 and having two guys out there.”