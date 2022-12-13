How Georgia football can produce another Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football 2023 Heisman Trophy This time a year ago, you would’ve been publicly mocked if you said Stetson Bennett could make it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Bulldogs were just coming off a deflating loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game and there were many open calls to bench the quarterback. On Saturday, Bennett finished fourth in Heisman voting, ahead of last year’s winner Bryce Young.

Bennett won’t be able to make a trip next year, as his eligibility in college will be done. But there’s still plenty of talent — both on an individual level and team as well — for Georgia to have another player at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. “I don’t know if I could grasp that I would be in a position to do so,” Bennett said. “I think it’s more a huge honor and it’s very important, but to me in the moment I was always, ‘I’m trying to keep my job. I’m trying to win this game on Saturday. I’ve got to do all this stuff.’ It’s tough to worry about more than just that because that’s tough to do.” Related: What we learned about Georgia football at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony

It’s undeniable that team success played a part in Bennett’s narrative. if Georgia is once again in the College Football Playoff picture, odds are someone from the team will be having an outstanding season. The most obvious answer would be Brock Bowers. He won the Mackey Award this season, going to the nation’s top tight end. His talents have allowed him to lead Georgia in receiving in each of the past two seasons. While his touchdowns are down this season, he’s still one of the best players in the sport. Bowers is a known commodity at this point and that should help him. Working against him is the fact that he plays tight end. No tight end has ever won the award and prior to Devonta Smith in 2020, the last time a pass catcher took home the award was Desmond Howard in 1991.

Georgia likely won’t have Darnell Washington next season, as he seems poised to head to the NFL. Maybe that is how Bowers gets into the conversation. But in 2020, Kyle Pitts caught 12 touchdowns and 770 yards in eight games and that netted him just a 10th-place finish. The reality is, this is a quarterback award at this point. All four finalists this year were quarterbacks. As promising as Kendall Milton has looked in recent games, Georgia hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since D’Andre Swift did it in 2019. The best bet for a Georgia Heisman Trophy finalist, and possibly winner, would be whoever steps in as the quarterback for Georgia next season. Bennett had to build his candidacy over time. He amassed a 27-3 record as a starter and was at his best in big games, with 17 of his 27 touchdowns this season coming in games against ranked teams. Related: Hamilton, Biggie and Stetson Bennett living the ‘American Dream’ for Georgia football at the Heisman Trophy ceremony Whoever steps in for Bennett will have big shoes to fill. Consider that he was Georgia’s first Heisman finalist in 30 years.