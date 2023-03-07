Here is who will replace the Georgia football defensive stars from the 2023 NFL Combine

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Who will replace the Georgia football defensive stars participating in 2023 NFL Combine? As to be expected, a number of former Georgia Bulldogs shined at the NFL combine this past weekend. Georgia had 12 players there in total, with defensive stars Nolan Smith, Robert Beal and Kelee Ringo all turning in impressive performances in the workout portion of drills. The Bulldogs also have to replace two consensus All-Americans who were in Indianapolis in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith.

Georgia is already hard at work looking to replace those players who have departed from this 2022 team. Winter workouts are underway and spring practice begins one week from today. Given how closely Georgia football is followed we already have a decent idea of who is set up to replace some of these NFL-bound Bulldogs. Today we’ll look at the defensive side of the ball, where the Bulldogs have five key names to replace, as well as kicker Jack Podlesny. Related: Who will replace the Georgia football offensive stars participating in 2023 NFL Combine

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter: Bear Alexander Carter is the only defensive lineman that will need to be replaced from the 2022 year team. Expect Zion Logue, Naz Stackhouse and Warren Brinson all to play big roles for Georgia next season. But as far as being a disruptive player from the interior of the defensive line, Alexander is the best bet to do what Carter did.