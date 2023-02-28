Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Who will replace the Georgia football offensive stars participating in 2023 NFL Combine Georgia will be well represented at this week’s NFL combine, with 12 Bulldogs meeting with NFL teams in Indianapolis this week. Only Alabama has more with 13. And while the former Bulldogs will be celebrated with how they perform this week, many of those players leave behind sizable shoes to fill.

Georgia is already hard at work looking to replace those players who have departed from this 2022 team. Winter workouts are underway and spring practice begins two weeks from today. Given how closely Georgia football is followed we already have a decent idea of who is set up to replace some of these NFL-bound Bulldogs. Today we’ll look at the offensive side of the ball, where the Bulldogs have six key names to replace. Quarterback Stetson Bennett: Carson Beck, probably

Many eyes will be on Bennett this week in Indianapolis, where he led Georgia to a national championship over Alabama to end the 2021-22 season. The biggest storyline of the offseason for Georgia will be who replaces Bennett. Georgia brings back Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton at the quarterback position, with all three having the talent to be the starting quarterback for Georgia. Beck enters spring as the favorite to win the job, given his experience at Georgia along with his impressive play in mop-up duty last season. But there is a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo to help even out the odds. Georgia coaches will be eager to see Beck go out and win the job, as opposed to just handing it to him.

Related: Mike Bobo hire ‘mitigates the gap’ for Georgia quarterbacks Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton Running back Kenny McIntosh: Kendall Milton Georgia has had a strong run of senior running backs. Zamir White and James Cook powered Georgia to a national championship in 2021, while McIntosh put up a sneaky great season for the Bulldogs last season. Georgia brings back Daijun Edwards, who will once again fill the role of the bruiser. For Milton, he’ll be asked to replace some of the explosive plays McIntosh found a way to make this past season. Milton led SEC running backs in yards per carry last season and no one doubts his ability. The biggest thing for Milton will be avoiding injury in 2023, something he has been unable to do in his first three seasons at Georgia.