With transfer portal closed, here is where things stand with Georgia football 2023 roster The last major transactional period of the college football season has come to a close, as the transfer portal window slammed shut on Sunday night. Players who were in the portal can still find new homes but no player can no enter the transfer portal and still be eligble to play next season.

Georgia saw 15 members of the 2022 team take advantage of the transfer portal. Ten went in the first window, which closed on Jan. 15. Another five went in with the spring window. To date, 12 of those 15 players have found new homes. Unsurprisingly, all of them will continue to play at a high level as all 12 are headed to fellow Power 5 programs.

The three that have not announced new homes are wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs and defensive lineman Shone Washington. Georgia football players in the transfer portal and their new home Wide receiver AD Mitchell -- transferred to Texas

Tight end Arik Gilbert -- transferred to Nebraska

Tight end Brett Seither -- transferred to Georgia Tech

Tight end Ryland Goede -- transferred to Mississippi State

Offensive lineman Jacob Hood -- transferred to Nebraska

Defensive lineman Bill Norton -- transferred to Arizona

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander -- transferred to USC

Outside linebacker MJ Sherman -- transferred to Nebraska

Inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall -- transferred to Alabama

Inside linebacker Rian Davis -- transferred to UCF

Cornerback Jaheim Singletary -- transferred to Arkansas

Cornerback Marcus Washington Jr. -- transferred to Louisville Georgia hasn’t yet added players in the spring window but the Bulldogs did make three additions of their own in December and January. Wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas and defensive back Smoke Bouie all joined the program. It’s telling that all three imports came from SEC schools. If Georgia were to take a player out of the transfer portal at this point, they could not come from the SEC as the deadline for a player to transfer within the conference is Feb. 1. Georgia football players who came from the transfer portal Wide receiver Dominic Lovett -- transferred from Missouri

Wide receiver Rara Thomas -- transferred from Mississippi State

Defensive back Smoke Bouie -- transferred from Texas A&M

Defensive back Tykee Smith -- transferred from West Virginia *(joined the team prior to the 2021 season)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the transfer portal after the spring game. He understands his program is always going to be operating at a deficit when it comes to the transfer portal. If you're good enough to make it at Georgia, odds are you can be a significant contributor elsewhere. "It's who handles it and manages it best. It's a new climate we're in," Smart said. "The window will open and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures. Ultimately the climate we have created and more power to them. "We've got a lot of guys who have benefitted from the portal and I hope we benefit from the portal. We had a couple guys out there today that came by way of the portal that made really good plays. It's the climate we're in and we'll do the best we can to capitalize on it. But I'm very pleased with what we've got on our team and our roster. It's not a way we're going to build a team by any means." To Smart's point, Georgia only has four players from the transfer portal on its 2023 roster. Based on spring practice, only Lovett and Smith seem like significant contributors for the 2023 team. Smith might best illustrate how Georgia ideally wants to use the portal. He came in with a lot of expectations as he was an All-American at West Virginia. But it took him time to adapt to the Georgia way and injuries didn't help. Now entering his third season in the program, he seems primed to emerge as major contributor for Georgia.