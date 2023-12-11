clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What the first week of the transfer portal tells us about the 2024 Georgia …
The transfer portal has only officially been open for a week, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it had been open longer. After just one week, Georgia saw 12 players from the …
Connor Riley
Schedule release, Brock Vandagriff transfer makes 2024 Georgia-Kentucky …
There are certainly bigger games on the Georgia football schedule in 2024. The full slate of games, with dates this time, was revealed on Wednesday.
Connor Riley
Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and what comes next for Georgia football …
ATHENS — Carson Beck acknowledged how special the Georgia football program was in the moments following a 27-24 loss to Alabama.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following SEC championship, College …
Loser: The College Football Playoff committee
Connor Riley
Georgia football knows its history against Alabama: ‘We want to beat them. …
ATHENS — In some ways, Kirby Smart thinks his team is spoiled.
Connor Riley
What the first week of the transfer portal tells us about the 2024 …

Connor Riley
Georgia football transfer portal: Explosive 4-star WR London …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football podcast: A hot take and conspiracy theory about …

Brandon Adams
Georgia football transfer portal: Elite DL target Xzavier McLeod …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia receiver ranks thin, freshman Yazeed Haynes enters portal, …

Mike Griffith
