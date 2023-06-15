Georgia football takeaways to know following 2024 SEC schedule release

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Key Georgia football 2024 schedule takeaways Georgia football learned what its 2024 SEC slate will look like on Wednesday night. The road games include trips to Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Georgia will host Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The annual game against Florida will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s worth noting that the 2024 schedule is a temporary stop-gap, as the league hopes to be able to one day play a nine-game conference schedule.

Georgia football 2024 SEC schedule announced It's hard to have too many thoughts on the schedule at this point. Things can change drastically in a year. No one this time last year would've said that Tennessee seemed like a healthier program than Oklahoma, yet that is the reality in 2023. But there are still some immediate takeaways from Georgia's schedule and how it sets up for a 2024 season that will also see a new television contract and the start of a 12-team playoff.

Georgia’s biggest games happen away from Athens The two biggest foes on the schedule are Alabama and Texas. You could add in Clemson as well, who plays Georgia in Atlanta to open the 2024 season in Atlanta. None of those games will be played in Athens. The home games Georgia got come against Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Florida game also counts as a home game in 2024.