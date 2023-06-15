Georgia football takeaways to know following 2024 SEC schedule release
Key Georgia football 2024 schedule takeaways
Georgia football learned what its 2024 SEC slate will look like on Wednesday night. The road games include trips to Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Georgia will host Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
The annual game against Florida will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s worth noting that the 2024 schedule is a temporary stop-gap, as the league hopes to be able to one day play a nine-game conference schedule.
It’s hard to have too many thoughts on the schedule at this point. Things can change drastically in a year. No one this time last year would’ve said that Tennessee seemed like a healthier program than Oklahoma, yet that is the reality in 2023.
But there are still some immediate takeaways from Georgia’s schedule and how it sets up for a 2024 season that will also see a new television contract and the start of a 12-team playoff.
Georgia’s biggest games happen away from Athens
The two biggest foes on the schedule are Alabama and Texas. You could add in Clemson as well, who plays Georgia in Atlanta to open the 2024 season in Atlanta.
None of those games will be played in Athens. The home games Georgia got come against Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Florida game also counts as a home game in 2024.
For years, Georgia fans have fairly bemoaned the home SEC schedule of late for Georgia. Playing in the SEC East, when the best teams have often been in the SEC West, has primarily been the culprit. That won’t change in 2024.
Georgia fans have seen Tennessee and Auburn at home before. More often than not, those games are electric. The 2022 home game against Tennessee might be the best game in the history of Sanford Stadium. Those games will still mean a good bit to Georgia fans.
But with Texas getting to host Georgia and Florida and Oklahoma getting to host Alabama, it’s clear those programs got buzzier home games than what Georgia will face in 2024.
Nick Saban-Kirby Smart set to face off at least one more time
There’s no guarantee that either Smart or Saban will be running their programs in 2024. But it’s very likely the two will get at least one more regular season matchup against each other.
From a Georgia fan perspective, you’d have liked this game to be at home. Georgia last hosted Alabama in 2015, when Smart still worked for Saban.
But this matchup was too juicy to pass up if you’re the SEC. These have been the premier programs in the SEC since Smart arrived in Athens. With a new TV contract starting in 2024, you can lock this in as the marquee game for SEC.