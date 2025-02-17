clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football 5-star talent development will go a long way in shaping …
ATHENS — Most programs would be elated to have one 5-star prospect in every recruiting class.
Connor Riley
Even if he doesn’t win Georgia starting QB job, it’s still a critical …
ATHENS — You’re not alone if you’re dubious of Georgia actually having a quarterback battle as the Bulldogs enter 2025.
Connor Riley
Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s most productive TE in 2024. Todd Hartley …
ATHENS — Statistically speaking, Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s top tight end last season.
Connor Riley
Georgia’s 2023 signing class is a real question mark due to transfer …
ATHENS — One of the trade-offs that comes with the transfer portal means that there will be fewer and fewer experienced players on the upper levels of the roster.
Connor Riley
Georgia football went about addressing its biggest offensive issues in two …
ATHENS — Talk to just about anyone in the Georgia program following the loss to Notre Dame and they’ll tell you the first-time starting quarterback wasn’t the problem with …
Connor Riley
Sanford has become tougher for UGA’s opponents in Kirby Smart era

Bill King
Georgia baseball finishes opening weekend 3-1, a look at SEC picture

Jack Leo
Why Georgia basketball is still alive in March Madness, Coach Mike …

Mike Griffith
Brock Harris: There’s an interesting twist with the nation’s No. 4 TE …

Jeff Sentell
