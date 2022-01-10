Pain and tears: Georgia football carries past scars into 2022 National Championship Game against Alabama

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football team isn’t running from past history against Alabama Nolan Smith didn’t see the point in beating around the bush. The vocal leader of Georgia’s defense had no problem sharing his emotional state after Georgia’s lone loss during the 2021 season. “I cried. I’m 20 now. I’ve been playing football since I was 4 – 16 years, haven’t won anything,” Smith said. Haven’t won a championship. I won a couple of bowl games but anything big, any championship I never won yet.

For Jordan Davis, Georgia’s 6-foot-6, 350-pound mountain in the center of its defense, he didn’t quite reach tears when describing Georgia’s most recent shortcoming against Alabama. The Bulldogs haven’t beaten Alabama since 2007. They’ve lost four times against the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban since Kirby Smart became the head coach. The loss in the SEC championship game ended what had been a perfect season for Georgia. It also paved the way for a rematch, which we’ll see on Monday night. “Not winning that game and the SEC Championship hurt a little bit. But we knew we had a new opportunity,” Davis said. “And with new opportunities, you have a chance to be different. So I took that chance, took the opportunity to be different, and definitely, it will pay off for me tenfold because I feel better, my body feels better.”

All week Georgia players answered questions about those past defeats to Alabama. And how the Bulldogs, for all the success they’ve achieved under Smart, haven’t won a title since 1980. Smart said on Sunday that the last fact could not be further from his mind, as he’s focused on putting this Georgia team in a position where it can finally get over the hump. Georgia players seem to agree as well. The lack of a national championship is in fact providing further motivation.