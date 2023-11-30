Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia negotiating to keep Carson Beck as his NFL draft stock …
Georgia football has one of it’s ‘most physical, chippiest practices’ …
Georgia football podcast: David Pollack explains why UGA is ‘better …
Georgia No. 1; CFP officials drop hints how field might unfold, 4 …
Justin Hill nails last-second jumper, Georgia basketball erases …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.