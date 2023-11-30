Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football knows its history against Alabama: ‘We want to beat them. …
ATHENS — In some ways, Kirby Smart thinks his team is spoiled.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What the last win over Alabama did, and didn’t give, Georgia football …
ATHENS — To most of those playing in Saturday’s game against Alabama, the previous result against the Crimson Tide means nothing.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
While Buster Faulkner helps, Kirby Smart knows this isn’t the same old …
ATHENS — You’d be forgiven for not knowing who Buster Faulkner is if you’re a Georgia football fan.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers after smashing Tennessee
Winner: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football eager to make a statement against Tennessee: ‘It’s you …
ATHENS — Saturday’s game was supposed to be a battle for the SEC East champion. Georgia and Tennessee were picked to finish first and second in the division this year, and …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia negotiating to keep Carson Beck as his NFL draft stock …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football has one of it’s ‘most physical, chippiest practices’ …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack explains why UGA is ‘better …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia No. 1; CFP officials drop hints how field might unfold, 4 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Justin Hill nails last-second jumper, Georgia basketball erases …

Jack Leo
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.