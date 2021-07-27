All-SEC teams show key difference between Georgia, Alabama

Georgia and Alabama led the SEC in All-SEC selections. The two schools were picked to win their respective divisions, so you can imagine those teams had a number of talented players. Georgia had 10 players, while Alabama came in with 16. But perhaps the more concerning number was Alabama placing eight players on the First Team. The Bulldogs had just two, with Jordan Davis and Jake Camarda representing the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide had more players at linebacker — Christian Harris, Henry To’oTo’o and Will Anderson — make First Team All-SEC than the team picked to finish second in the SEC.

Alabama's eight players also come after seeing six players drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In addition to the three linebackers, Alabama placed wide receiver John Metchie, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and defensive backs Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe on the team. Georgia had just one player taken in the first round of last year's NFL draft in cornerback Eric Stokes.

If the Bulldogs are going to catch and surpass Alabama this season, it will need the number of players making First Team All-SEC to at least rival that of Alabama. Perhaps even surpass the Crimson Tide in that area. The 2019 LSU team that won the national title placed seven players on one of the two end of season All-SEC teams. Last season, Alabama had nine. So who might be Georgia’s best candidates to get the Bulldogs closer to those numbers?

For starters, the Bulldogs have some obvious candidates who were named Preseason Second Team All-SEC. Quarterback JT Daniels figures to have an excellent shot of moving onto the First Team with a strong season. A year ago, Daniels threw 10 touchdowns in four starts while leading Georgia to a 4-0 record in those games. If he plays more often as he did against Mississippi State — where he became the first Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray to throw for more than 400-yards and four touchdowns in a game — it’s easy to see him potentially unseating Ole Miss’s Matt Carrol as the top quarterback in the SEC. “The preseason rankings are what they are,” Daniels said. “We don’t have any say over them. It’s cool when they say you’re good. It’s cool when they say you suck. It really doesn’t matter either way. You go out and play football.” Related: JT Daniels shares NIL spotlight with O-Linemen Another offensive player that could join is offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. There’s an argument to be made he should’ve been on the first team that was put out last week. Given his ability to play at both guard or tackle, Salyer will play a massive role in unlocking Georgia’s offensive potential.