Alabama-Georgia storylines take center stage on second day of 2022 SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — Georgia football got the last laugh against Alabama last season. But to kick off the 2022 campaign the Crimson Tide will get the first word, as Nick Saban, Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jordan Battle will speak to reporters at SEC media days. Georgia will have to wait until Wednesday to field questions about whether or not there will be a championship hangover. For Alabama, you can bet Saban and company will answer more than their fair share of questions about the game against Georgia and the Bulldog program as a whole.

Despite Georgia winning the National Championship last season, Alabama enters the preseason talking circuit as the expected conference favorite. The return of Young and Anderson, perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in the country, plays a big part in that. Young won the Heisman Trophy while Anderson led the country in sacks. Alabama has also gone out and made some additions this spring and summer to add to its roster. While Georgia is the lone Power 5 school not to take in any player from the transfer portal, Alabama added five players out of the portal. One of those is former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who left Georgia in January to go play with Young and the potent Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide though have also continued to recruit well, signing the No. 2 overall class last cycle and beating out Georgia this past weekend for touted running back Justice Haynes. Even if the Bulldogs were able to topple the Crimson Tide on the field, Alabama has made it very clear the program isn’t going anywhere with the way it has continued to build its roster.