The fun problem Georgia faces of maximizing of Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington

Georgia faces unique challenge with both Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington

There are three players in college football right now who were 5-star tight end prospects coming out of high school.

One of those is Notre Dame sophomore Michael Mayer. The other two now both play for Georgia in Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington.