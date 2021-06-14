The fun problem Georgia faces of maximizing of Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington
Georgia faces unique challenge with both Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington
There are three players in college football right now who were 5-star tight end prospects coming out of high school.
One of those is Notre Dame sophomore Michael Mayer. The other two now both play for Georgia in Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington.
Gilbert took a more circuitous route to Georgia. He signed with LSU after starring at Marietta High School in the 2020 class. He was the top-ranked player in the state and the highest-rated tight end in the history of the 247Sports Composite rankings.
As a freshman, Gilbert he caught 35 passes for 368 yards. He had more catches than the entire Georgia tights end room did in 2020 and had just 13 fewer yards. Gilbert did that in just eight games as the freshman opted-out of the final two games of LSU’s season.
He then entered the transfer portal and after a brief commitment to Florida, enrolled at Georgia in June.