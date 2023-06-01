Examining the state of the Georgia football-Auburn rivalry as SEC schedule change looms

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football Auburn rivalry While I was in college, I got one Georgia-Auburn home game. It was due to scheduling conflicts, with the SEC expanding to 14 teams in 2012 and needing to redo the schedules. That 2014 contest was only rivaled by the 2013 LSU game for the best atmosphere I saw in college. The 38-7 win was perhaps the last great win of the Mark Richt era. If the SEC indeed sticks with an 8-game schedule, there’s a chance that becomes the norm going forward for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

While the league has not yet officially decided on a schedule set-up, it appears the short-term plan is leaning towards being an 8-game format. The prevailing thought has been that in an 8-game set-up, the SEC would go to a 1-7 model, in which teams have one protected rival and rotate the other seven foes to where each team visits every school at least once over a four-year period. In Georgia and Auburn’s case, they have a bigger permanent rival in Florida and Alabama. The league could still of course change up the models, but a 3-5 model doesn’t provide the same balance of schedule that either a 1-7 or a 3-6 would provide. The Georgia-Auburn game, much like Alabama-Tennessee, Texas-Texas A&M and LSU-Ole Miss, is firmly on the block depending on what the league decides to do.

“It’s going to be tough because there’s so many people that want that historic rivalry including me. I was part of that rivalry. I grew up as part of that rivalry,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think it’s one of the best there is, but I think it’s one of the costs of progress bringing two more teams in one of the costs of scheduling, getting more balanced in term of you’re going to play everybody. “It’s not just going to be Georgia-Auburn. It’s going to be somebody else for somebody else. Sometimes you call that progress. Sometimes you upset the fans. I think that’s good debate in terms. You traditionalists want those rivalries and others want to see you play the teams they never get to see you play and you can’t have both.”