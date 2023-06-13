What has to happen for Georgia football to actually have the best defense in 2023
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that expectations for Georgia are high on the defensive side of the ball. ESPN’s pool of college football analysts voted on who they thought would have the top defense during the 2023 season. The Bulldogs got all 10 first-place votes.
Georgia returns seven starters from last season’s defense. The Bulldogs have loaded up on the defensive side of the ball in each of their last two signing classes as well. Damon Wilson, Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker and Daylen Everette all fit the bill of young players who seem primed for more significant roles in 2023.
But this group, for as talented as it is, is not beyond reproach. It is not nearly as experienced to start the year as the 2021 Georgia team was. That’s the high-water mark for a Georgia defense and, fairly or not, what this group will be compared to.
So what does the 2023 defense have to do to match that effort by the 2023 group? There are a few obvious statistical benchmarks that leap to mind but there are areas of growth as well that certain position groups need to hit.
Someone becomes THE Guy on the defensive line
You heard Kirby Smart mention this after the spring game. Depth, right now, isn’t the concern for the defensive line. Tramel Walthour, Zion Lgoue, Warren Brinson and Naz Stackhouse have all logged plenty of snaps for Georgia. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and even freshman Jordan Hall seem like they’re primed to play a more significant role.
But each of the last two Georgia defensive lines had at least one player who fundamentally changed the way opposing offenses played. In 2021, Jordan Davis was that guy and Travon Walker was at times as well. Last season, it was Jalen Carter was on the field.
Entering 2023, there isn’t an obvious candidate for that player in the way Carter was a season ago. Mykel Williams is the most obvious candidate, but he is not the same interior threat Davis or Carter was.
Williams could very well turn into that type of player. But it would require him to make a big leap in both production and ability sooner than either Carter or Davis did.
As a freshman, Williams led Georgia in sacks. He flashed the kind of ability that would lead one to believe he could have a Davis or Carter-type impact at times. Whether or not he, or someone else, puts it together on the defensive line will go a long way in determining how elite this defense can be.
The outside linebacker room grows up
Aside from Chaz Chambliss, there is not a known entity in this room. That has to change as Georgia gets deeper into the season.
The Bulldogs have done well in restocking this room with talent in the past two recruiting cycles. Now it’s time to see those recruiting wins translate to the field.
Nolan Smith showed a season ago that you don’t need to be a statistical monster at this position to have a big impact in Georgia’s defense. But the Bulldogs are going to ask a good amount from the likes of Jones, Wilson, Darris Smith and Chambliss this season.
It may be worth watching how the pass rush production is in this group, as Azeez Ojulari led Georgia in sacks in 2020 and Robert Beal did so in 2021. Georgia’s defense may not be ready yet to get big sack production from this position, which could impact Georgia’s final sack numbers. The 2022 defense had just 35.0 sacks in 15 games, down 14.0 sacks from the 2021 defense.
The inside linebacker group is the best unit in the country
The 2021 group had Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall. Dean won the Butkus Award. Walker went on to be the first linebacker taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tindall became a third-round pick and made one of the most important plays of the season despite never starting a game for Georgia.
It will be a nearly impossible bar to reach for the 2023 inside linebacker room. But that it’s on the table speaks to how talented this group is and can grow to be.
Starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon return. Both have a serious chance at being All-Americans. Xavian Sorey made significant strides this spring, as did sophomore EJ Lightsey.
Add in Jalon Walker, who has the versatility to play either linebacker spot, and you’ve got a group that is on paper deeper than that 2021 unit.
The group will enter the season on the shortlist of best position groups in the country, to go along with Ohio State’s wide receivers, Washington’s wide receivers, Alabama’s outside linebackers, Notre Dame’s offensive line and Georgia’s offensive line.