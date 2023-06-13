Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. What has to happen for Georgia football to actually have the best defense in 2023 It shouldn’t come as a surprise that expectations for Georgia are high on the defensive side of the ball. ESPN’s pool of college football analysts voted on who they thought would have the top defense during the 2023 season. The Bulldogs got all 10 first-place votes. Georgia returns seven starters from last season’s defense. The Bulldogs have loaded up on the defensive side of the ball in each of their last two signing classes as well. Damon Wilson, Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker and Daylen Everette all fit the bill of young players who seem primed for more significant roles in 2023.

ESPN predicts Georgia football will have nation's top defense in 2023 But this group, for as talented as it is, is not beyond reproach. It is not nearly as experienced to start the year as the 2021 Georgia team was. That's the high-water mark for a Georgia defense and, fairly or not, what this group will be compared to. So what does the 2023 defense have to do to match that effort by the 2023 group? There are a few obvious statistical benchmarks that leap to mind but there are areas of growth as well that certain position groups need to hit. Someone becomes THE Guy on the defensive line

You heard Kirby Smart mention this after the spring game. Depth, right now, isn't the concern for the defensive line. Tramel Walthour, Zion Lgoue, Warren Brinson and Naz Stackhouse have all logged plenty of snaps for Georgia. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and even freshman Jordan Hall seem like they're primed to play a more significant role. But each of the last two Georgia defensive lines had at least one player who fundamentally changed the way opposing offenses played. In 2021, Jordan Davis was that guy and Travon Walker was at times as well. Last season, it was Jalen Carter was on the field. Entering 2023, there isn't an obvious candidate for that player in the way Carter was a season ago. Mykel Williams is the most obvious candidate, but he is not the same interior threat Davis or Carter was.

The simple reason Mykel Williams will be 'a great, dominant player' for Georgia football defensive line Williams could very well turn into that type of player. But it would require him to make a big leap in both production and ability sooner than either Carter or Davis did. As a freshman, Williams led Georgia in sacks. He flashed the kind of ability that would lead one to believe he could have a Davis or Carter-type impact at times. Whether or not he, or someone else, puts it together on the defensive line will go a long way in determining how elite this defense can be. The outside linebacker room grows up Aside from Chaz Chambliss, there is not a known entity in this room. That has to change as Georgia gets deeper into the season. The Bulldogs have done well in restocking this room with talent in the past two recruiting cycles. Now it's time to see those recruiting wins translate to the field. Nolan Smith showed a season ago that you don't need to be a statistical monster at this position to have a big impact in Georgia's defense. But the Bulldogs are going to ask a good amount from the likes of Jones, Wilson, Darris Smith and Chambliss this season.