3 Georgia football takeaways regarding the update Blue-Chip Ratio numbers

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. 3 Georgia football takeaways regarding the updated Blue-Chip ratio numbers If you want to understand why the Blue-Chip ratio matters as much as it does, one only needs to look at last year’s national championship game. Georgia exceeded the 50 percent threshold, while TCU did not. As injuries mount over the course of a 15-game season, the Blue-Chip Ratio helps illustrate which possible teams have the depth to make it through the season and possibly come out on top. Georgia won the national championship game 65-7, overwhelming TCU over the course of four quarters. Georgia’s back-ups were able to find the end zone and get stops with ease. Even after losing double-digit players to both the NFL draft and transfer portal, Georgia is once again well above the 50 percent mark.

That Georgia is among those comes as no surprise. But digging a little deeper into the numbers, there are some takeaways about Georgia’s roster and the competition that Georgia faces in hopes of winning a third-straight national championship. *All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings Georgia football has no problem with 3-star prospects One might notice the rather large gap between Georgia and its contemporaries in Alabama and Ohio State. The Crimson Tide once again has the nation’s most talented roster on paper, with 90 percent of the roster comprising blue-chip recruits. Ohio State sits at 85 percent.

Obviously, 3-star recruits are a big reason for the difference between Georgia and the other two programs. The Bulldogs have 18 former 3-star recruits on the roster. That is more than Alabama and Ohio State combined, as Alabama has just five and Ohio State has nine. But as any Georgia fan knows, those 3-star recruits should not be relegated to second-class citizenship. Javon Bullard and Ladd McConkey will be two of Georgia’s most important players this season and they were both 3-star recruits during the recruiting process. They’ve clearly outplayed that mark. Kirby Smart has stressed the importance of trusting his player evaluations during the recruiting process. The development of Bullard and McConkey shows the value in that, especially as both have made big plays against both Alabama and Ohio State. Dawgnation Dawgnation Ladd McConkey already generating national media buzz entering 2023 season As it stands right now, Georgia has four 3-star recruits committed in its 2024 recruiting class. Georgia sits with the No. 1 ranked class at the moment but it’s clear Smart is once again trusting his evaluations, rather than those of the various recruiting services Another ding to the Georgia schedule Georgia is set to play just two of the 16 teams that are over the 50-percent threshold. That would be Florida, which is made up of 64 percent blue-chip players, and Auburn, which just squeezes in at 51 percent.