Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back

ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft. Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman Branson Robinson. The only one that really comes to mind is that of Nick Chubb, Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher and current NFL Pro Bowler. Chubb has made it a habit to go viral this offseason for his various lifts at Cedartown High School this summer. Robinson himself is no slouch, as he was a state champion weightlifter in high school for Germantown High School in Canton, Miss. He topped 400 pounds on the bench press and deadlifted 700 pounds.

Chubb ran for 1,547 yards as a freshman, the best season by a Georgia running back since Garrison Hearst ran for the exact same amount in 1992. For Robinson to hit that number, something catastrophic would have to happen to veterans Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. Related: Kenny McIntosh ready to help restore Georgia to ‘RBU’ after earning lead role in backfield Robinson also isn’t the only freshman running back in the stable for Georgia, as the Bulldogs also signed Andrew Paul in the last cycle. The Bulldogs beat out Alabama for Robinson and Clemson for Paul. It’s a talented haul to replace two talented backs in Cook and White.