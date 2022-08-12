Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back
ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft.
Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman Branson Robinson. The only one that really comes to mind is that of Nick Chubb, Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher and current NFL Pro Bowler. Chubb has made it a habit to go viral this offseason for his various lifts at Cedartown High School this summer.
Robinson himself is no slouch, as he was a state champion weightlifter in high school for Germantown High School in Canton, Miss. He topped 400 pounds on the bench press and deadlifted 700 pounds.
Chubb ran for 1,547 yards as a freshman, the best season by a Georgia running back since Garrison Hearst ran for the exact same amount in 1992. For Robinson to hit that number, something catastrophic would have to happen to veterans Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.
Robinson also isn’t the only freshman running back in the stable for Georgia, as the Bulldogs also signed Andrew Paul in the last cycle. The Bulldogs beat out Alabama for Robinson and Clemson for Paul. It’s a talented haul to replace two talented backs in Cook and White.
But unlike so many of their fellow 2022 signees, neither Robinson nor Paul enrolled in January. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognizes the difficulties that presents in not just getting them up to speed, but getting them to be contributors for Georgia this season.
“You are so used to freshmen being up to speed a little bit more,” Monken said. “But missing the Spring takes a toll on any player that was not here because you’re asking a lot of them. They’re both going to be tremendous players. They’re working awfully hard at their craft, and every day we install. Summer is not the same. It’s really not because you have the physical part. Every day, we install, and the defense installs. We keep going, and it compounds the looks.
Robinson certainly has the physical strength to be ready to play in the SEC. He’s also perhaps more nimble than some thought, displaying some nice pass-catching abilities during Tuesday’s practice.
Only one true freshman running back has topped 500 yards in a season under Kirby Smart, with Swift doing so back in 2017. But Smart himself did note that if a freshman were to make an early impact, it would come at a position such as wide receiver, defensive back or running back. Robinson certainly has the power and explosion to play a some type of role for the Georgia offense this season.
And despite Monken’s skepticism, he still very much sees the potential in the 5-foot-10, chiseled freak from Germantown, Miss.
“He’s a sharp young man and he’s going to be relied upon this year,” McGee said.
Dell McGee weighs in on Georgia football running back Branson Robinson
