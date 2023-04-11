Georgia football is getting a long look at Branson Robinson this spring and it likes what it sees

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Branson Robinson getting an extended look for Georgia football this spring ATHENS — Branson Robinson didn’t really have a choice this spring. Not with injuries to Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards that have limited the two veteran running backs. Andrew Paul is practicing with the team, but he’s still not fully cleared from an ACL injury last fall. So Robinson has gotten a significant amount of reps this spring. For a young player going through his first spring practice, those reps could prove to vital come the fall.

Based on what Kirby Smart has had to say about the sophomore running back, Robinson seems to be making the most of his carries. "You see more things he needs to improve on because you get to see more things, period," Smart said. "You also see flashes of explosiveness, of burst, of improvement. He's had a couple of runs where he's really shown flexibility to drop his pads and take on contact and keep going."

Robinson rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries last season. He was at his best in a win over Auburn, needing only 10 carries to reach 98 yards. It was also his most work with the first-team offense, as Milton and Kenny McIntosh were dealing with injuries at that point of the season. Running the ball is one of the areas where Georgia knows what it has in Robinson. At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, there’s little doubt about Robinson’s ability to accelerate through the offensive line and pinball off opposing defenders. This spring has given Robinson the chance to improve his blocking and pass-catching abilities. Those are the necessary skills for any complete running back, something Robinson hopes to become as he gets more seasoned.