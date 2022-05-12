What Brock Bowers can and should learn from George Pickens’ Georgia football career

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What Brock Bowers can learn from George Pickens’ Georgia football career Brock Bowers was sensational last season. He was so good that sensational might not even be a strong enough adjective to describe his freshman season. He set the school record for touchdown catches with 13. His 56 receptions were the most by a Georgia player since Kirby Smart. The same goes for his 882 receiving yards. He was a First Team All-American and won multiple Freshman of the Year awards.

That Bowers did all that as a freshman is extremely encouraging for Georgia and the start tight end. With more time in a college strength and conditioning program, Bowers in theory has the potential to get even better going forward. Given Georgia needs a more potent offense this year and that quarterback Stetson Bennett and offensive coordinator Todd Monken return, there's a greater sense of familiarity with the offense than there was when Bowers arrived in January of 2020.

“He knows what he wants to do, he knows package plays that work well together,” Smart said of Monken. “Be who you are. If your strength is at wide-out, if your strength is at O-line, if your strength is at tight-end, if your strength is at running back, if your strength is at quarterback then use it. I think he has done a good job of bringing consistency in those areas and accountability to that side of the ball.” But if it were so easy to build off a strong freshman season as a Georgia pass catcher, Bowers only needs to look at the recently drafted George Pickens to see that isn’t always the case. Prior to Bowers’ 2022, Pickens’ freshman season was the high-water mark for a Georgia pass catcher. He hauled in 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. While Georgia’s season didn’t end with a National Championship that year, Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.