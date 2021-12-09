Georgia football 3 things: Brock Bowers’ brilliance, Kirk Herbstreit confident in Georgia bounceback

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The brilliance of Brock Bowers, the best game for Georgia and eyeing the coaching carousel Brock Bowers answered any and all doubts with his performance on Saturday. It cemented his spot as not just the best freshman in the SEC or best true freshman in the country. Bowers’ play this year has been the best of any pass-catcher under Kirby Smart. Bowers was named the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. His stats back that up, as he leads the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Somehow, Bowers won’t win the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. The freshman from Napa, Calif., will just have to settle for being one of the best players in the country. Expectations were high for Bowers going into the season. He somehow managed to smash all of them. “I think that what his body can do is special,” Stetson Bennett said of Bowers. “The game just moves so slow for him. As a freshman, that’s impressive to see. It’s easy to trust somebody like that where you know where he’s going to be and how he’s going to run his routes. And then obviously he’s a freak athlete.” Kirk Herbstreit confident Georgia plays better Kirk Herbstreit was in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday to see Georgia play Alabama. The Crimson Tide had its best game of the season. Georgia happened to have its worst. It’s important to keep that in mind when discussing the Bulldogs moving forward. Georgia will take on a Michigan team that is playing as well as anybody to end the season, with the Wolverines beating Ohio State and Iowa in convincing fashion to win the Big Ten. The near month off though will make it tough to carry that momentum from the end of the season. And in Herbstreit’s mind, it will make it easy for the Bulldogs to come out and play a much better game than it did last Saturday.