Georgia football bye week prep crucial for future opponents: ‘We try to work on all of them’

It was the middle of August. Tennessee wasn't ranked and the thought it would topple mighty Alabama was reserved for only the most delusional of fans. Yet there was Kirby Smart, speaking about Georgia's Nov. 5 opponent and getting the Bulldogs prepped for what it would one day see.

“Tennessee is going fast,” Smart said as he was encouraging his defense to play with greater pace. The Georgia-Tennessee game is now one of the marquee games of the college football season, as it looks like it will be at least a top-5 matchup when the Volunteers visit on Nov. 5. With Georgia not having a game this week, the Bulldogs have dedicated some more time priming for Tennessee. But the extra work isn’t just limited to the Volunteers.

“We try to work on all of them. We don’t have enough time, we only have three days,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So we just assign out to the staff every team and they give a presentation to the rest of the staff on that team what they might be doing new from the summer. Anything new they’re doing this year that we might need to prepare for the meetings and not in the year is really different than what we work on it today and tomorrow and then we restart towards Florida on Thursday.” Related: Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville The Bulldogs begin their most difficult stretch of the season after the off week. It starts with the rivalry game against Florida, one Smart assured reporters his team won’t overlook.

From there, Georgia welcomes the No. 3 Volunteers on Nov. 5. It’s the first of three straight-ranked foes, all of whom have drastically different play styles. After Tennessee’s pace and space attack, Georgia travels to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mike Leach’s air raid has given teams problems this season and quarterback Will Rogers is a veteran in this league. As if that three-game stretch weren’t hard enough, Georgia ends it with a game against ultra-physical Kentucky. The Wildcats just beat Mississippi State and are the No. 18 team in the country at the moment. The diversity in schemes makes it impossible to spend too much time on one team. But players do recognize the value in working ahead, much like they do on school projects. “It is really a work week,” edge rusher Nolan Smith said. “A lot of people say that, but do they actually mean it? Do they actually come in and buy into what Coach is saying and how many periods you are going to have? Are you looking to come in and say, ‘I can’t wait until practice is over,’ or are you looking like, ‘okay, this is what Mississippi State does and this is what Tennessee does.’ “Last year, one thing that I learned was to get a step ahead on this bye week and hopefully we do it this year.” Georgia isn’t just using this week to focus on future foes. The first two practices of the week were aimed primarily at self-improvement and self-scouting, taking what Georgia does well and improving it.