Development of Carson Beck will be very telling for Georgia’s quarterback future

The most important part of the Georgia's quarterback future starts with Carson Beck It's easy to be excited about the future of the Georgia quarterback position right now. Quarterbacks commits Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi will both be throwing at the Elite 11 quarterback competition. With Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton all coming back after the spring, there is solid depth in the present as well. Each of the three quarterbacks that will be on Georgia's 2023 roster has multiple years of eligibility remaining. There is a world, as improbable as it might seem, where the Bulldogs have five quarterbacks on the roster when Raiola and Puglisi potentially arrive.

There’s also the not-so-great draft history of quarterbacks with minimal staring experience. Since 1973, there have now been five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the NFL draft with 16 or fewer starts in their collegiate career. The names aren’t exactly a whose-who of stars: Mark Sanchez, Cam Newton, Mitchell Trubisky, Dwayne Haskins and Anthony Richardson. Richardson, Newton and Trubisky have superior athletic profiles to that of Beck, while Haskins was a Heisman finalist in his one season at Ohio State. That is the potential company some think Beck could join if he goes in and shines this season for Georgia. That assumes a number of things that should not be, such as taking cleanly to Mike Bobo’s coaching and play-calling, staying healthy against an SEC schedule and chiefly, playing at an elite level for the Bulldogs. Beck flashed that ability in Georgia’s spring game, getting the best of Georgia’s starting defense while he played with the first-team offense. Beck finished 13 of 18 for 210 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while leading the Georgia offense to touchdowns on its first three drives.