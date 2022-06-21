Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. CJ Allen commitment is another key win for Glenn Schumann, Georgia football Usually the tweets regarding a commitment for Georgia football come after the prospect has announced said news. But one could be forgiven if inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann wanted to add his own twist on the fun part of recruiting. On Monday evening, Schumann tweeted a gif of head coach Kirby Smart eating a bag of popcorn. Just over 10 minutes later, the world learned what Schumann was alluding to as 4-star linebacker CJ Allen announced his commitment to Georgia.

Schumann is just getting started in this cycle after taking two inside linebackers in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Jalon Walker appears to already be a real player for Georgia after a strong spring, though the status of CJ Washington is uncertain after sustaining a neck injury during spring practice. Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis are both entering their fourth seasons at Georgia, though they each have more eligibility remaining. Georgia also has promising young options in Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey. Those three all signed in the 2021 signing class and all should see the field this season. Still, with the transfer portal as an option Georgia is going to have to load up year-in and year out. Inside linebacker hasn’t seen the same level of attrition as cornerback or wide receiver and Schumann is a big reason why that is the case. Georgia had three inside linebackers taken in the first 100 picks of this year’s draft. Other NFL linebackers to play for Schumann include Monty Rice, Tae Crowder and the aforementioned Smith. It’s a big reason why Georgia has such pull with top linebacker prospects. Georgia is LBU after all, and Schumann is only continuing to build that pipeline to the next level. That success on both the recruiting and development front is why Schumann has risen up the coaching ranks as he has. Prior to joining Smart’s staff he was Alabama’s director of player development. He’s been the inside linebackers coach for the last six seasons. He’ll now be a co-defensive coordinator this season at Georgia, sharing that title with Will Muschamp. With the departure of Dan Lanning, he’ll take on an even larger role in the defense this coming season.