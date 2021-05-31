10 early thoughts on Georgia football-Clemson opener

We are now less than 100 days from the start of the Georgia football season. And the first game of 2021 figures to be the most anticipated contest of the regular season. The Bulldogs will take on the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will have a College Football Playoff-level intensity, as the two teams will likely be ranked in the top-10 to start the year. It’s the first time these two have met since they opened the 2014 season against each other. Since then, the Tigers have won two national championships under Dabo Swinney, while Georgia hired Kirby Smart and played for the national championship in 2018.

Below are some way-too-early thoughts about Georgia, Clemson and the game itself. 1. Derion Kendrick’s name will come up Clemson dismissed the cornerback in March, with Swinney simply stating that a change was likely best for both sides. “I want to say that I love DK,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said following Kendrick’s dismissal. “He is a young man that I have always loved as a football player. He has a good heart. He has a really good heart.”

Now Kendrick might still be suiting up in that game. It just might be for the Bulldogs instead. The cornerback is in the transfer portal and it is looking increasingly likely he will end up at Georgia.

Georgia has zero players with starting experience at the cornerback position on the roster. While it has some promising options, none have the 23 career starts that Kendrick does. Clemson will already have to replace Kendrick in the starting lineup, though Clemson has a handful of veteran options to turn to. Should the Bulldogs bring in the talented cornerback, there’s a strong chance he ends up starting for Georgia. 2. Does Justyn Ross play? Clemson’s most talented receiver did not play a snap last season, as Ross spent 2020 recovering from spinal surgery. It is still not yet known if Ross will be cleared to play against Georgia, but we should get some clarification on that matter in June. Ross is reportedly set to meet with his doctors and potentially get the all-clear he needs to return to the field. In 2019, Ross caught 66 catches for 845 yards and eight touchdowns. Should he play against Georgia, he will likely be a major problem. 3. Georgia needs a wide receiver to step up and replace George Pickens While the Tigers seem poised to get back their top wide receiver, Georgia will certainly be without its best pass catcher. The Bulldogs seemingly lost George Pickens when went down with a torn ACL in March.