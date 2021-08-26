The big questions that still need answering as Georgia football ramps up for Clemson

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football finally begins preparing for Clemson Think of the Georgia-Clemson game as the test you have on the book you were supposed to read over the summer. You’ve known about it for a while and had plenty of time to do the reading. If Georgia players are to be believed, they haven’t even really started to read said book yet. Even as we are now just nine days from the season-opening game against the No. 3 team in the country.

“Georgia is really focused on what Georgia can do on the field,” Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh said. “Not really too worried about Clemson or what they can do. The mindset hasn’t really changed coming out of camp till now. Of course, Georgia has been scouting and prepping for Clemson for quite some time now. While the individual schemes Clemson might employ haven’t shown up on a Georgia practice field yet, rest assured the Bulldogs will be as prepared once Sept. 4 finally gets here. There are some things that Georgia did figure out on its own end this fall to help get ready for this tilt. It sounds like Tate Ratledge has earned the starting spot at right guard. Freshmen Brock Bowers and Adonai Mitchell have emerged. Derion Kendrick looks to have taken up one of the starting cornerback positions.

Given Georgia’s depth, we know the likes of Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton and McIntosh can all play and thrive. Figuring out which ones give Georgia the best chance to win though is something that will need to be sorted out. “We all have different running types but I think that works to our advantage,” McIntosh said. With the number of injuries at Georgia’s other skill positions, the Bulldogs are likely going to need multiple running backs to play against the Tigers. Cook almost certainly has to be one of them, thanks largely to his ability as a pass-catcher. He finished with 117 all-purpose yards against Alabama last season. He’s played well in big spots before. “Cook is very explosive,” McIntosh said. “He can get skinny whenever he wants to.”