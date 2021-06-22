Georgia football end goals won’t change with potential College Football Playoff expansion

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. A potential College Football Playoff expansion won’t change Georgia football end goals The next step in potential College Football Playoff expansion is set to start on Tuesday as the recent 12-team proposal will be presented to the board of managers. The group, which meets in Dallas, will begin to solicit feedback from student-athletes, coaches and others in the process over the coming weeks and months to discuss the ins and outs of expansion. Related: 3 reasons why proposed 12-team College Football Playoffs a change for the better

It seems at this point like a 12-team College Football Playoff will more than likely become a reality. It won’t arrive until at least 2023 and whether or not it stays at 12 participants, or whether Power 5 conference champions automatically qualify are some of the points that will need to be sorted out before expansion is ratified. Georgia would undoubtedly benefit from a 12-team format as far as getting into the field. Georgia would’ve qualified for the College Football Playoff in each of the past four seasons using the proposed guidelines. Only Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma can say the same. The Bulldogs would have three more College Football Playoff appearances than their current one selection during the 2017 season. Penn State is the only school that would have added more potential appearances, as the Nittany Lions would’ve similarly made the playoff four times since its inception in 2014.

Making the playoff is certainly an accomplishment worth celebrating, even if it expands to 12 teams. The current pressure created from making a four-team playoff is part of the reason a 12-team format seems likely For Georgia though, making the playoff isn’t a stated goal at the beginning of every season. Whether the playoff expands to 12 teams or remains at four, that isn’t going to change so long as Kirby Smart is in charge of the program. Yes, to win the national title you have to make the College Football Playoff. But to accomplish the latter task, there are other things you have to check off first.

For any SEC team, winning the SEC is one of those prerequisites. In all seven editions of the College Football Playoff, the winner of the SEC has made it into the playoff. Conversely, only four of the 28 playoff teams have gained entry into the final four despite having not won a conference. If the Bulldogs are to get to that point, they first must win the SEC East. In Smart's tenure at Georgia, the winner of the annual Georgia-Florida battle has gone on to represent the division in Atlanta. That's why Smart is more likely to mention winning the division or conference as tangible goals for the Bulldogs. But even those aren't likely to be stressed by Smart during the summer months. "You have to be careful when you make things just about that," Smart explained back in March. "I realize the standard of excellence that's been created here and the expectation. We never shy away from those expectations but that's not going to get the end goal."