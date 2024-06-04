Enter for your chance to win tickets and lodging for Georgia at Texas
Our partners at Atlanta Sports Trips are giving away to one lucky winner two tickets to the game, 2 nights of lodging and the ultimate tailgate experience. Click to learn more
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN makes interesting case for most impactful Georgia football game for …
ATHENS — If you ask a Georgia fan, the game they’re likely to see they are most excited for is Georgia-Texas.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart shares how new secondary dynamcis will play out: ‘You get your …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart will always be involved with Georgia’s secondary. He’s good at it, as he rose up the coaching ranks as a defensive backs coach for Nick Saban.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Carson Beck shows in summer workouts why Kirby Smart has such high demands …
Kirby Smart began his press conference this week by answering questions about one of his backup quarterbacks. Normally, this would be odd but rarely are current players suing …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
While national media hypes Benjamin Yurosek, don’t overlook progress made …
ATHENS — Given the success of Brock Bowers, there are high expectations for Georgia’s tight end room.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
If Georgia football is to reach championship standards, it needs Mykel …
ATHENS — High expectations are nothing new for Mykel Williams. When you’re a 5-star defensive end as a high school recruit, they follow you into college.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

NCAA baseball Super Regional 2024: Bracket, schedule as Georgia …

Caitlyn Stroh-Page
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA recruiting machine runs smoothly during …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN FPI the latest metric to rank Georgia football as No. 1 entering …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Steve Spurrier weighs in on Georgia-Florida game locations for …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares how new secondary dynamcis will play out: ‘You get …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment