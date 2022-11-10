How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint knows how Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker felt at the end of Saturday’s 27-13 win. The Tennessee quarterback remained on the ground after being thrown down by Rian Davis, the ninth time on Saturday Hooke slammed into the ground with the ball in his hands behind the line of scrimmage. Hooker laid sprawled out on his hands and knees, head hung as he tried to find the ability to overcome the physical pounding accrued over the course of four quarters.

Screenshot , Dawgnation For Rosemy-Jacksaint, he found that moment early on in his time at Georgia. As a freshman, he recalls going over the middle of the field to catch a pass during practice. As he was running a deep over route, he failed to see safety Richard LeCounte. Bang. The senior safety put the young wide receiver on the ground, unofficially welcoming him to Georgia football.

“It’s every single day,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “That’s something we have to embrace because that’s how we play our game of football. It’s physical here at Georgia. If you don’t like it, you can’t be here at Georgia. If you’re not willing to put your hands on somebody then this isn’t for you. You’re not supposed to be here.” Rosemy-Jacksaint is able to look back and laugh about that moment now. His time at Georgia hasn’t just made him physically tougher, but mentally as well. It’s both of those aspects working in tandem that best explain why Georgia continues to dominate college football Kirby Smart hasn’t built the best offensive team or most-talented team this season. But it’s hard not to look at what has happened with this Georgia program over the past two seasons and not marvel at just how much more physical Georgia seems than the competition.

If you want to know why Georgia is the best program in college football at the moment, it’s because it is the toughest one. Naturally for Smart, this all starts in recruiting. The Georgia coach has consistently admitted that great recruiting beats great coaching. And while Georgia brings in elite recruiting classes consistently under Smart, there’s been a subtle change in the type of players Smart goes after. Georgia is not just star chasing, grabbing the biggest and best athletes. When Smart is looking for talent, he’s making it known to players that you have to be prepared for how physical things are at Georgia. “We hit mentally tough and physically tough. We hit a lot. So they get that speech before they come,” Smart said. “Because I don’t want to lie to them. So we tell them, ‘We’re going to be in pads Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. And we’re going to be physical. And we’re going to practice physical, we’re going to be physical in the spring. We’re going to be comfortable being physical.’ “So that’s agreed upon when they come.” Plenty of 5-star prospects check the talent and character boxes that Smart desires as a coach. Once on campus, that is where Georgia goes to work on strengthening its players’ mental toughness.