Even Georgia football players understand recruiting better than Dan Mullen

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football continues to make life miserable for Dan Mullen Nolan Smith just played the most impactful game of his Georgia career. He grabbed an interception and ripped the ball out of Anthony Richardson’s for a fumble. Georgia went on to score on the ensuing plays following both Smith’s turnovers, as the Bulldogs won 34-7 against rival Florida. For his efforts and performance, he was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week. It was a crowning achievement for the former 5-star prospect.

After letting his thoughts marinate overnight, Smith wanted to express something via his Twitter account. It wasn’t about how he played or even how his teammates performed against the Gators. Related: Nolan Smith on Georgia win over Florida: ‘It was personal’ The Georgia outside linebacker used his platform to try and recruit the next wave of players to Georgia. He gets the importance of recruiting and the need to do it all the time. Just as Kirby Smart does.