The big reasons the 2022 Georgia football defense is getting better at the perfect time

The big reason Georgia football's defense is getting better all the time ATHENS — It was easy to expect some level of drop-off for the Georgia defense at the beginning of the season. The Bulldogs had to replace eight draft picks from last year's unit, along with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. But if you knew anything at all about the Georgia football program, you probably could've guessed the defense was going to get better over the course of the season.

We’ll start up front. Perhaps that is the easiest one to identify, especially in recent weeks. The Georgia defensive front has played well all season long, especially against the run. Only Oregon topped more than 105 rushing yards against the Georgia defense. But getting Jalen Carter back to full strength has been a big reason this defense has leveled up in recent weeks. He got hurt on the opening play of the Oregon game, suffering an ankle injury. Then against Missouri, he sprained his MCL, forcing him to miss the next two games. Since returning against Florida, he’s turned into Godzilla. Wrecking opposing offensive lines and knocking down quarterbacks like they’re Tokyo skyscrapers.