The not-so-secret reason opposing coaches are in awe of the Georgia football defense

“That’s hard to put on one guy,” Davis said. “That’s a good question. I would say everybody. We all swarm. We all push each other. We got some athletes around the board. I couldn’t even put one on there.”

Running back Kenny McIntosh has the unenviable task of running into this defense in practice. He couldn’t single out anyone either.

“I feel like all those guys are going to go the next level and play,” McIntosh said. “It’s a frustration to run against them every day in practice so I can’t really pick one guy out. Practice is always challenging, it’s hard running against those guys, especially JD, but everybody on that defense is going to the next level.”

The frustration that McIntosh feels certainly pales in comparison to what some of the SEC coaches feel to when they think of the Georgia defense and the waves of athleticism.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer went viral when asked about the Georgia defense. You could tell Beamer seemed overwhelmed by the assemblage of talent on Georgia’s defense.

“Uh, they’ve got like 100 5-star football players on their defense,” Beamer said. “They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call. They’ve got 5-star defensive backs. They’re big, physical and fast.