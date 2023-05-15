Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Ceiling of Georgia football 2023 defense will be determined by its sophomores Georgia’s defense doesn’t face as many questions as it did a season ago. The Bulldogs bring contributors back from last year’s defense at all three levels, with some having the potential to go from good to great with improvement. That’s the level the Georgia defense is trying to reach in 2023. The Georgia defense was good last season, ranking 5th in points allowed and 15th in yards per play. Those numbers dipped from the legendary 2021 defense, which in some ways to be expected given the turnover.

Georgia can pump those numbers up and inch closer to what it did in 2021 this season. If it is to do that, it will need many of its second-year players to make the leap from good to great. On the defensive line, the most obvious candidate is Mykel Williams. Georgia’s top-ranked signee in the 2022 signing class made an instant impact as a freshman. He led the team with 4.5 sacks and encouragingly played his best ball at the end of the season. His sack against Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson was one of the more impressive individual moments of the season. The Arizona Cardinals took Johnson with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Williams missed a chunk of spring practice as he underwent foot surgery. He is expected to be good to go to start fall camp in August.

The simple reason Mykel Williams will be 'a great, dominant player' for Georgia football defensive line Georgia rotates frequently on the defensive line, with Williams splitting time with Tramel Walthour. With Jalen Carter moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs need someone in the deep group to emerge as a dominant force. Williams is the best bet to be that player in 2023. "Really excited about the group, the depth in that unit," Smart said. "We don't have any dominant player in that unit but we've got really good depth. We'll do some things with the backers around them to create havoc.