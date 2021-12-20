Georgia football secondary still figures to be a concern, even with all-time defensive back 2022 recruiting class

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football defensive back signing class From a high-end talent standpoint, Georgia has never had a positional signing class quite like the group of defensive backs it signed in the 2022 recruiting cycle. As it stands now, the Bulldogs have five defensive backs in the class. They are: Malaki Starks, Jaheim Singletary, Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and Jacorey Thomas. Starks, Singletary and Everette all rate as 5-star prospects. It marks the first time Smart has landed three 5-star prospects at the same position group in one class. Humphrey is the No. 90 overall prospect in the class, giving the Bulldogs four top-100 overall players in the defensive backfield. It’s the first time under Smart has ever done that at a position.

Whether it be the offensive line haul in 2020, or the inside linebacker class in 2021, Smart has shown he can sign a bushel of elite prospects at the same position in the same class. But even with all that incoming talent in the secondary, it still might not be enough for Georgia to do what it wants to do on defense. “It’s a position that’s been tough for us this year because we’ve not been able to play dime packages, we’ve not been able to do some of the things we’ve wanted to do, put six DBs on the field,” Smart said. “I am really proud of the DBs in this class that we have, but we’re not anywhere near where we used to be. In my mind, we’re still short numbers of scholarship players.”

That lack of depth was prominently on display in the loss against Alabama. The Crimson Tide and quarterback Bryce Young torched Georgia's secondary for 421 passing yards. The Bulldogs tried to play more zone this season and did so against Alabama. That proved costly, as Young constantly found the open spots in Georgia's defense. Being able to play man-to-man coverage has become more important than ever with the evolution of the modern passing game. So bringing in corners like Singletary, Everette and Humphrey should give Georgia the ability to hold up better on the outside going forward.