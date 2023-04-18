Bear Alexander transfer reinforces the biggest question facing Georgia’s defensive line

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. What Bear Alexander transfer means for Georgia football defensive line ATHENS — While watching Georgia’s defensive line work out prior to G-Day, the group didn’t quite look the same compared to where it has been in recent years. Losing Jalen Carter, Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt will have that kind of impact. But the group was missing a few more bodies. Mykel Williams was out with a foot injury. Shone Washington left the team, with his name appearing in the transfer portal on Monday. And of course, Bear Alexander had made it known he too would be leaving Georgia via the transfer portal.

The defensive line has been an unequivocal strength in Georgia’s two championship runs. With no obvious superstar in the group at this point, can this group continue to uphold its high standard? “I’m excited about what he can do and really excited about the group, the depth in that unit,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. We don’t have any dominant player in that unit but we’ve got really good depth. We’ll do some things with the backers around them to create havoc.” To Smart’s point, Georgia does still have a ton of quality experience in this group. Zion Logue, Naz Stackhouse and Warren Brinson have played significant snaps for Georgia over the years. Those veterans provide key leadership for the position as well.

Logue specifically was asked about Alexander after the spring game and did not want to talk about his departure. Instead, the senior spoke about where this defensive line improved over the course of spring. “Trusting each other and leaning on each other,” Logue said. “I think everybody was trying to do selfish things at one point in time. But as camp went on, we’ve all molded and gotten more close. And I like that.” Related: Georgia football teammates sound off on Bear Alexander