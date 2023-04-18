Bear Alexander transfer reinforces the biggest question facing Georgia’s defensive line
ATHENS — While watching Georgia’s defensive line work out prior to G-Day, the group didn’t quite look the same compared to where it has been in recent years. Losing Jalen Carter, Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt will have that kind of impact.
But the group was missing a few more bodies. Mykel Williams was out with a foot injury. Shone Washington left the team, with his name appearing in the transfer portal on Monday. And of course, Bear Alexander had made it known he too would be leaving Georgia via the transfer portal.
The defensive line has been an unequivocal strength in Georgia’s two championship runs. With no obvious superstar in the group at this point, can this group continue to uphold its high standard?
“I’m excited about what he can do and really excited about the group, the depth in that unit,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. We don’t have any dominant player in that unit but we’ve got really good depth. We’ll do some things with the backers around them to create havoc.”
To Smart’s point, Georgia does still have a ton of quality experience in this group. Zion Logue, Naz Stackhouse and Warren Brinson have played significant snaps for Georgia over the years. Those veterans provide key leadership for the position as well.
Logue specifically was asked about Alexander after the spring game and did not want to talk about his departure. Instead, the senior spoke about where this defensive line improved over the course of spring.
“Trusting each other and leaning on each other,” Logue said. “I think everybody was trying to do selfish things at one point in time. But as camp went on, we’ve all molded and gotten more close. And I like that.”
Part of the reason Alexander ended up transferring is that he wanted more playing time. He wanted a Carter-type role, without having done the things that Carter had to earn said playing time. It’s worth remembering that both Carter and Walker did not emerge as starters until their junior seasons.
USC is the frontrunner to land Alexander. Given how poor that unit has been under Lincoln Riley’s direction, Alexander would likely have no trouble finding the playing time he seeks.
The defensive line for Georgia is such a strength because it doesn’t lean heavily on two or three guys. The Bulldogs had seven defensive linemen play 200-plus snaps a season ago. Even with the departures of Carter, Alexander and Washington, Georgia still returns six defensive linemen that played over 200 snaps.
The departures of Carter and Alexander in particular do put a bigger microscope on some of the unproven defensive linemen for Georgia. Williams doesn’t fall into that category as he led the Bulldogs in sacks last season. But he’s going to need to go from good to great for this unit. He’s got the best shot of being a dominant player in this group.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins by all accounts had a very strong spring for Georgia, an encouraging sign as he enters his third season in the program. He, along with Christen Miller, picked up a sack in Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage.
The Bulldogs will need both to continue to make strides as they transition from young players to veterans.