How return to visits has impacted Georgia defensive line recruiting

Georgia football defensive line recruiting has been on a bit of a roller coaster The recruiting cycle has once again returned to normal. Perhaps no position group has felt this more clearly than Georgia's defensive line. On May 31 the Bulldogs held a commitment from 4-star prospect Tyre West and 5-star prospect Bear Alexander. West committed to Georgia in November and Alexander joined the class in February. They were two strong building blocks for what should be a very strong defensive line class.

The Bulldogs were still very much in the running for some of the top prospects in the country along the defensive line. That includes 5-star prospects such as Mykel Williams, Walter Nolen, Travis Shaw and 4-star prospect Christen Miller. Georgia began the month with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class. If the Bulldogs were to end the 2022 cycle in that spot, their defensive line haul figured to be a big reason why. Heading into the third weekend of visits though, some things have drastically changed for defensive line coach Tray Scott and company.

The biggest domino fell when Bear Alexander backed off his commitment on June 7. His announcement came after a big visit to Texas A&M, a school that was long going to be a factor in his recruitment. It was not a surprise that Alexander ultimately backed off his commitment to Georgia. Related: Georgia football already feeling impact of Nick Williams departure The next day Georgia saw another de-commitment in the form of 5-star Deyon Bouie, who visited Texas A&M with Alexander. It’s now clear those two have a strong relationship.