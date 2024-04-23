clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What commitment of Ryan Montgomery means for the future of the Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia’s future quarterback situation did not look great on Saturday.
Connor Riley
What we learned about each Georgia football position group this spring
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows not to make any judgments based on G-Day. It is just one of 15 spring practices.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 spring game
Winner: Georgia wide receivers
Connor Riley
Why Gunner Stockton, not Carson Beck, is the main attraction at …
ATHENS — When you’re the starting quarterback on one of the top teams in the country, you’re going to draw a lot of attention.
Connor Riley
Joenel Aguero impresses Georgia teammates with strong spring practice …
ATHENS — Dominic Lovett has been one of Georgia’s better players this spring.
Connor Riley
‘Unconquered’ Florida State football commemorates ACC Championship …

Mike Griffith
NFL Draft brings the NIL vs. development recruiting battle to the …

Connor Riley
Justus Terry: The 5-star DL shares the backstory to know about his …

Jeff Sentell
Alex Huntley: South Carolina DT commit will likely give UGA an …

Jeff Sentell
Latest ESPN 2024 NFL Mock Draft sees 8 Georgia Bulldogs getting …

Connor Riley
