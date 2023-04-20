Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice Spring practice is in the books, with the Bulldogs wrapping things up with G-Day this past Saturday. We learned a lot this spring and some of that is reflected in the depth chart below. It should be noted Georgia will add a few more players over the summer with the remaining members of the 2023 signing class.

Quarterback Carson Beck Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton Analysis: Beck and Vandagriff are going to continue to battle. Beck would seem to have the upper hand after a strong G-Day performance but Vandagriff made it clear he's going to stick around and battle it into the fall. Kirby Smart said after G-Day he felt really good about his quarterback room moving forward. With all three quarterbacks sticking around, Georgia fans should continue to feel good about the outlook of the position.

Running back Kendall Milton/Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson Roderick Robinson/Andrew Paul Analysis: While we got some clarity at quarterback, this position became an even bigger question mark. Only Roderick Robinson made it through all 15 practices this spring without picking up some kind of injury. Milton and Edwards have shown enough to be the lead running backs. The question will be whether both can make it through the 2023 season without picking up further injury. Branson Robinson had a strong spring for Georgia but he was held out of the G-Day game after he picked up some sort of injury to his right foot.

Related: Kirby Smart preaches confidence regarding Georgia running back room, even with transfer portal open Branson Robinson had a strong spring for Georgia but he was held out of the G-Day game after he picked up some sort of injury to his right foot. Wide receiver X Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Dillon Bell Rara Thomas De’Nylon Morrissette/Tyler Williams Z Ladd McConkey Arian Smith Zeed Haynes C.J. Smith Slot Dominic Lovett Ladd McConke/Arian Smith Anthony Evans/Cole Speer Analysis: If there’s one thing clear coming out of G-Day, it’s that Georgia is loaded at the wide receiver position in a way it hasn’t been in some time.