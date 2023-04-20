Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
Spring practice is in the books, with the Bulldogs wrapping things up with G-Day this past Saturday.
We learned a lot this spring and some of that is reflected in the depth chart below. It should be noted Georgia will add a few more players over the summer with the remaining members of the 2023 signing class.
And while plenty of players made moves and got better this spring, fall camp will be even more crucial in determining who sees the field for Georgia this fall.
Quarterback
- Carson Beck
- Brock Vandagriff
- Gunner Stockton
Analysis: Beck and Vandagriff are going to continue to battle. Beck would seem to have the upper hand after a strong G-Day performance but Vandagriff made it clear he’s going to stick around and battle it into the fall.
Related: Brock Vandagriff appears to have made a decision regarding his Georgia football future
Kirby Smart said after G-Day he felt really good about his quarterback room moving forward. With all three quarterbacks sticking around, Georgia fans should continue to feel good about the outlook of the position.
Running back
- Kendall Milton/Daijun Edwards
- Branson Robinson
- Roderick Robinson/Andrew Paul
Analysis: While we got some clarity at quarterback, this position became an even bigger question mark. Only Roderick Robinson made it through all 15 practices this spring without picking up some kind of injury.
Milton and Edwards have shown enough to be the lead running backs. The question will be whether both can make it through the 2023 season without picking up further injury.
Related: Kirby Smart preaches confidence regarding Georgia running back room, even with transfer portal open
Branson Robinson had a strong spring for Georgia but he was held out of the G-Day game after he picked up some sort of injury to his right foot.
Wide receiver
X
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Dillon Bell
- Rara Thomas
- De’Nylon Morrissette/Tyler Williams
Z
- Ladd McConkey
- Arian Smith
- Zeed Haynes
- C.J. Smith
Slot
- Dominic Lovett
- Ladd McConke/Arian Smith
- Anthony Evans/Cole Speer
Analysis: If there’s one thing clear coming out of G-Day, it’s that Georgia is loaded at the wide receiver position in a way it hasn’t been in some time.
Georgia has great depth and upside with this group. The Bulldogs know what they have Rosemy-Jacksaint and McConkey. Bell and Smith both showed they could be primed for bigger roles this coming season.
Lovett didn’t have the biggest G-Day performance but sources tell DawgNation he’s was a star during spring practice.
As for Thomas, the other transfer wide receiver, he did not play in the spring game and it would be fair to state that he has had a rather disappointing first few months at Georgia since transferring in from Mississippi State.
Tight end
- Brock Bowers
- Oscar Delp
- Lawson Luckie
- Pearce Spurlin
Analysis: Time will tell if Delp can earn his way onto the same line as Bowers. His upside is undeniable but much of his playing time may be dictated by how much Georgia wants to go with two tight end sets. With wide receiver being a bigger strength this season, the Bulldogs may not need to lean on the position as much.
Luckie had the best spring of any freshman, earning praise throughout fall camp. Spurlin suffered an unlikely break to his collarbone that kept him from doing much. He is expected to be 100 percent by the start of fall camp.
Related: Strong spring practice shouldn’t come as a surprise for freshman tight end Lawson Luckie