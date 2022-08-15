Kirby Smart challenges Dillon Bell to emerge as next productive Georgia football freshman receiver

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman receiver Dillon Bell challenged by Kirby Smart Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a freshman wide receiver is making an impact for Georgia. George Pickens was the team’s leading receiver in 2019. AD Mitchell scored the go-ahead touchdown in the national championship game. Dominick Blaylock and Jermaine Burton both flashed in their first seasons on campus. The Bulldogs signed four wide receivers in the previous recruiting cycle. Even with Bryan McClendon replacing Cortez Hankton as wide receivers coach, it seems the Bulldogs have unearthed another gem at the position in Dillon Bell.

Georgia landed Bell out of Houston. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he is strong but not necessarily imposing. He’s not a burner either. But all he has done since camp began is earn praise from the Georgia coaching staff. “Dillon (Bell) made some plays today,” Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. But making a handful of plays in a scrimmage and various practices is not enough for Bell. Georgia needs more from him, especially after Arian Smith’s ankle injury. A room that was not all that deep and snakebitten with injuries last year is already being tested before the first game of the season.

Related: Kirby Smart updates injury status of Arian Smith, Kendall Milton and other Bulldogs after first scrimmage Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell have been tabbed as the starting wide receivers to this point. Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will play important roles for this team as well. And of course, there is the Georgia tight end room, brimming with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp, another freshman who has caught the eye of Smart in fall camp. But to best set up those tight ends, Georgia is going to need its wide receivers to stretch the field.