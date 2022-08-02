Kirby Smart blunt in assessing Georgia football practices: ‘It’s about surviving fall camp’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Health will be ongoing during physical Georgia football fall camp The reason Darnell Washington didn’t have the season many thought he would last year had almost nothing to do with Washington’s abilities. The 5-star tight end began the year with much hype after an encouraging finish to the 2020 season. With a full year in Georgia’s strength and conditioning program, Washington entered last August in better shape than when he arrived as a freshman. He seemed like the kind of player who would burst onto the scene as a sophomore and greatly impact Georgia’s passing offense.

But Washington suffered a foot injury during fall camp. The injury required surgery and Washington didn’t make his debut until October. By that point, Brock Bowers had full emerged at that point as Georgia’s top receiving tight end, moving Washington into a supporting role. He finished the year with only 10 catches in 11 games and just a single touchdown. Washington is far from the first player to have their season sidelined by a fall camp injury. Kearis Jackson similarly never got going after missing a chunk of time last August to recover from offseason knee surgery. The month of August is vital for team development. And while Georgia enters fall practice mostly healthy, coach Kirby Smart knows the Bulldogs would be incredibly lucky to end its preseason that way.

“We expect to be at full health,” Smart said at SEC media days. “But as you guys know it’s about surviving fall camp. It’s not about entering camp. We enter camp at 99 percent. It’s coming out of camp at 95 percent that’s going to be important.” Among the injuries to monitor at the start of camp would be Tate Ratledge and Tykee Smith. Ratledge is still recovering from surgery on his foot after an injury he suffered on the opening drive of the Clemson game last year. Ratledge last year experienced the opposite of Washington in fall camp. The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was able to stay healthy for all of those August practices. He performed so well during the month that he emerged as the team’s starting right guard against Clemson. Factor in that Warren Ericson missed time last August and you see the theoretical benefit of staying healthy at contested positions.