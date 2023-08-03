The 9 players Georgia football needs to have standout fall camps

With Mondon limited with a foot injury, someone is going to get a chance to rep next Jamon Dumas-Johnson and possibly even start. Sorey could fill that role.
“Since Smael’s injury, he has exponentially grown in terms of confidence, ability to execute,” Smart said. “He’s been healthy, No. 1, and he’s had a lot of opportunity of reps of being out there with the 1s. He’s a guy who’s really picked it up in terms of leadership, growth, and he has a lot of athletic ability.”
Defensive back, Javon Bullard: If there were a more obvious for the starting cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter, we’d probably single them out. But the battle between Daylen Everette, Nyland Green and Julian Humphrey is tightly contested.
Bullard was a star at the star position for Georgia last season. He was the defensive MVP in both College Football Playoff games. Now, Georgia will see if he can do more.
He spent more of the spring at the safety spot and Georgia wants to see if he can replace All-American Chris Smith on a full-time basis.
“We have really tried to push the safety issue in order to create more depth there and then figure out who is the best around him. I think Javon is one our best 11 football players, but who is number 10 and 11 and where do they fit? I think all that should play out in camp.”
