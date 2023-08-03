The 9 players Georgia football needs to have standout fall camps

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia begins fall practice on Thursday, holding its first of 25 practices before the first game of the 2023 season against UT-Martin.

As Kirby Smart outlined numerous times on Wednesday, players will have the chance to showcase how they can help Georgia heading into the 2023 season.

“We want to get better and we want our players to grow and get better,” Smart said. “You don’t get better by not practicing. We’re going to be physical, we’re going to go against each other and we’re going to compete.”

Some players need to do more than others. No one is expecting more from players such as Brock Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran, but there are some less-proven Bulldogs who have a chance to show they can help Georgia this fall.

Below are some of the players who we think need to have strong fall camps, if they are going to play a meaningful role for Georgia this season.

Quarterback, Carson Beck: This one is obvious. Beck hasn’t yet won the starting quarterback job. He’ll be expected to do so. While Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will undoubtedly push Beck, the coaching staff will want to see Beck go out and win the job. He’s the most experienced quarterback Georgia has and the coaching staff won’t want to hand him the job by default.

“He certainly commands the room. I think the players around him understand how bright he is and they trust him,” Smart said. “Carson’s had a lot of reps and a lot of work, which hasn’t all been game reps. He’s had a huge mass of reps against a good defense, against a really good defense in ours.”

Running back, Daijun Edwards: Edwards has never been the flashiest running back on Georgia’s roster but he may end up being the team’s leading rusher this season

Delp is his own player and one who should begin to carve out a bigger role this fall. He’ll play a part in the Georgia offense this season, but how big of a role depends on how much he improves during the month of August.

Offensive line, Austin Blaske: While Earnest Greene might be seen as the option with more upside, don’t discount Blaske winning the starting left tackle job. He is someone this coaching staff trusts at both left tackle and center.

That should say a lot about his ability and what he brings to the Georgia offensive line.

“He’s extremely tough. He’s extremely dedicated, very prideful in his work,” Smart said. “He’s one of the most versatile linemen we’ve had. He’s played center, he’s played tackle, he can play guard, smart. He strains so hard that he makes himself relevant in terms of the movement he gets in the run game, screen game.”

Defensive line, Mykel Williams: Williams is the answer here for a couple of reasons. First, he’s the most talented defensive lineman Georgia has. He led the team in sacks last season. Georgia is looking for more disruptive players in its front seven and it needs Williams to improve.

But he’s also coming off foot surgery. He’s closer to being 100 percent than Smael Mondon, but he will be limited to start practice this week.

“Mykel has been able to do some activity, do some football activity and conditioning with us,” Smart said. “It should be a lower volume, but he should be able to practice some.”

Outside linebacker, Marvin Jones Jr.: Chaz Chambliss is the only outside linebacker with significant experience. Smart believes he’s got a number of different players in this room that can fill a variety of roles.

Jones could be the most well-rounded of those players. He did find his way onto the field last season, though he himself was battling a shoulder injury. He missed all of spring because of it but he’s fully healthy now.

“I‘m looking forward to seeing those guys grow,” Smart said of the position. “We’ve got to find unique ways to use those guys because some of them have really good athletic traits, and we’re going to have times where we have two and three guys on the field at that position.”

Inside linebacker, Xavian Sorey: Jalon Walker is another name we could use here, but Smart was pretty effusive in his praise of Sorey on Wednesday.

With Mondon limited with a foot injury, someone is going to get a chance to rep next Jamon Dumas-Johnson and possibly even start. Sorey could fill that role.

“Since Smael’s injury, he has exponentially grown in terms of confidence, ability to execute,” Smart said. “He’s been healthy, No. 1, and he’s had a lot of opportunity of reps of being out there with the 1s. He’s a guy who’s really picked it up in terms of leadership, growth, and he has a lot of athletic ability.”

Defensive back, Javon Bullard: If there were a more obvious for the starting cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter, we’d probably single them out. But the battle between Daylen Everette, Nyland Green and Julian Humphrey is tightly contested.

Bullard was a star at the star position for Georgia last season. He was the defensive MVP in both College Football Playoff games. Now, Georgia will see if he can do more.

He spent more of the spring at the safety spot and Georgia wants to see if he can replace All-American Chris Smith on a full-time basis.

“We have really tried to push the safety issue in order to create more depth there and then figure out who is the best around him. I think Javon is one our best 11 football players, but who is number 10 and 11 and where do they fit? I think all that should play out in camp.”

Dawgs on Twitter

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
The 9 players Georgia football needs to have standout fall camps
Georgia begins fall practice on Thursday, holding its first of 25 practices before the first game of the 2023 season against UT-Martin.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia projected defensive depth chart heading into fall practices
Fall practice gets underway for Georgia on Thursday. And as the Bulldogs enter the 2023 season, all eyes will be on a defense that once again has the pieces to be one of the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices
Fall camp begins on Thursday for Georgia as it begins readying for the 2023 season.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
The Georgia freshmen who could make the 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team
Georgia put 16 players on the various All-SEC teams at SEC media days, tied with Alabama for the most among any one school.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest
No team was better represented on the Preseason First Team All-SEC than Georgia. In total, 11 Bulldogs found themselves with the honor. Five of them are on the offensive side …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Everything Kirby Smart said about Georgia football to start …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

The 9 players Georgia football needs to have standout fall camps

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: National writer takes jab at UGA fans

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation prior to fall …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: Why the most talented Georgia football rosters are …

Jeff Sentell
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.