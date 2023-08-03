The 9 players Georgia football needs to have standout fall camps

Some players need to do more than others. No one is expecting more from players such as Brock Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran, but there are some less-proven Bulldogs who have a chance to show they can help Georgia this fall.

Below are some of the players who we think need to have strong fall camps, if they are going to play a meaningful role for Georgia this season.

Quarterback, Carson Beck: This one is obvious. Beck hasn’t yet won the starting quarterback job. He’ll be expected to do so. While Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will undoubtedly push Beck, the coaching staff will want to see Beck go out and win the job. He’s the most experienced quarterback Georgia has and the coaching staff won’t want to hand him the job by default.

“He certainly commands the room. I think the players around him understand how bright he is and they trust him,” Smart said. “Carson’s had a lot of reps and a lot of work, which hasn’t all been game reps. He’s had a huge mass of reps against a good defense, against a really good defense in ours.”

Running back, Daijun Edwards: Edwards has never been the flashiest running back on Georgia’s roster but he may end up being the team’s leading rusher this season