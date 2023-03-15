Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. What we learned on the first day of spring practice for Georgia football ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows there’s going to be a lot of attention on his quarterback battle. There’s a national interest in who will replace Stetson Bennett.

And Smart shared that all three quarterbacks vying for the job have a chance to win it. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton have all hit the ground running this offseason, knowing the opportunity ahead of them. Vandagriff bulked up to 215 pounds, putting on 15 pounds of muscle per Smart. Beck conversely dropped weight in an effort to add more athleticism to his game. Stockton’s efforts on the scout team were well-chronicled and admired. Beck and Vandagriff will get first-team reps to start the spring. Smart is excited to see how the battle unfolds.

Monken developed all three quarterbacks and Smart feels confident he left the position group in good hands. “When Monken left, I asked him where he thought our quarterback room was,” Smart said. “He was very adamant that we have three talented young quarterbacks and Mike inheriting that room certainly feels that way too. Excited about those guys.” Related: Carson Beck vs. Brock Vandagriff: Kirby Smart’s opening remarks on Georgia QB competition Bulldogs doing well on the health front Only Jalon Walker being ruled out for the spring was a mild surprise on Tuesday. The talented sophomore pass rusher will miss spring practice with a shoulder injury, the same kind that will keep sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Joshua Miller out for spring practice. Safety Dan Jackson and running back Andrew Paul will also not be full participants this spring as they recover from foot and ACL injuries respectively. Other than that, Georgia is in a good spot health-wise.