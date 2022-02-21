New defensive backs coach Fran Brown faces unique challenge in first season at Georgia

Brown spent the past two seasons coaching defensive backs at Rutgers. Prior to that he spent time at Temple and Baylor. The hire was lauded given Brown’s recruiting ties to the state of New Jersey, along with his ability to recruit the northeast as a whole. Given his time with Matt Rhule at Baylor, he gives Georgia another assistant with ties to the state of Texas. Outside linebackers coach Chidrea Uzo-Diribe also has ties to the state as well. While Georgia hiring another strong recruiter is unsurprising, the early part of his tenure won’t be judged by how he recruits. It will be how quickly he turns some of Georgia’s young defensive backs into productive players, specifically at the cornerback position. Brown won’t be alone in coaching up defensive backs. For one Kirby Smart will still spend time with the position. Smart has long been one of the top defensive back coaches in the country and a new defensive backs coach won’t change his involvement with the group.

There is also the question of how involved Will Muschamp will be going forward. When Muschamp first arrived at Georgia last offseason, it was as an off-field analyst. He was promoted to special teams coordinator when Scott Cochran stepped away in August. Following Dan Lanning’s departure to Oregon, Muschamp received another title bump in adding the co-defensive coordinator position. He will split those duties with Glenn Schumann. For Brown, he’ll have to work with Smart and Muschamp to get the most of the defensive backfield. Jahmile Addae was tasked with doing so a season ago and while the Bulldogs won the National Championship, Addae left for the same job at Miami. Related: Turnover continues to be a theme at Georgia defensive back position as Jahmile Addae departs for Miami