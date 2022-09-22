Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play

ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher Smith admits he hasn’t worn his national championship ring as much as he should have. When speaking with reporters on Monday, he’s wearing a chain with a solider hat on it, a nod to his nickname “soulja.” The piece of jewelry fits perfectly with how Smith plays the game of football.

But the piece of jewelry that excites Smith the most actually isn’t one that he owns. It’s a gold necklace he earned during the opening week of the season, following his performance against Oregon.