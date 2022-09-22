Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football
The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play
ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher Smith admits he hasn’t worn his national championship ring as much as he should have. When speaking with reporters on Monday, he’s wearing a chain with a solider hat on it, a nod to his nickname “soulja.” The piece of jewelry fits perfectly with how Smith plays the game of football.
But the piece of jewelry that excites Smith the most actually isn’t one that he owns. It’s a gold necklace he earned during the opening week of the season, following his performance against Oregon.
That would be the $Mobb — More Opportunity Building Brand— chain. It’s awarded each week by new defensive backs coach Fran Brown. It goes to the top defensive back of the week.
So far, a different safety has worn the gold necklace, speaking to the excellent play by a group that was a major question mark to start the season.
“It has changed hands three times since the season started so a lot of DBs have been eating lately,” Smith said. “It’s a lot better than my chain, his is blinging a lot more, cost a lot more. I love being able to wear it and having the layers on with mine. It’s an extra incentive from coach Fran to do good as a defensive back core. I think that helps us build a competitive balance within our team.”