The good, and bad, of Georgia football relying on freshman defenders in 2023 National Championship game
Georgia football freshman defenders come into focus in 2023 National Championship Game
A freshman playing on Georgia’s defense is nothing new for the Bulldogs. Mykel Williams started the first game of the season and Malaki Starks started the second and every game since for the Bulldogs.
By this point in their college careers, it’s hard to call them freshmen. They’ve played a full season’s worth of games and made a number of key plays. Whether it be Starks’ interception against Oregon or Williams’ besting future first-round pick Paris Johnson in the Peach Bowl, these two aren’t unknown young players heading into the national championship game.
“There’s no defense he’s going to see that he hasn’t seen before. You’re not tricking an experienced quarterback,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You’ve got to do it better than they do it. You’ve got to out-execute them. There’s no tricking them. And he does a tremendous job of that.”
Of course, part of the reason Georgia knows it can’t trick Duggan is that now it is going to have to rely on even more freshmen in its defense. It can’t get too complex for Duggan because it doesn’t want to overload players who will be playing far bigger roles than they have at any point in the season.
“They didn’t actually do what they were supposed to do every play,” Smart said. “So the contribution can be either positive or negative. I wouldn’t say it was negative. But I wouldn’t say it was positive. I would say it was a lot more neutral.”
This will be the biggest game any of them have ever played in, Starks and Williams included. They’ll need to hold their end of the rope and help a Georgia defense that has staggered to the finish line. After surrendering 549 yards of offense and 30 points against LSU, it turned around and gave up 467 yards and 41 points to Ohio State.
Georgia was able to win both of those contests, but neither victory inspired confidence in this group that was considered a strength in late November.
“Some of them are out there due to unforeseen circumstances and injuries, and we don’t make excuses around here and talk about injuries and these problems, but we’ve had our fair share. And nobody feels sorry for us and don’t want anybody to,” Smart said. “But we have to get those guys ready to play at a higher level.”
How those playing in the front seven will be of particular importance. Georgia had 4.0 sacks against Ohio State, but that number should’ve been higher with the amount of times the Bulldogs brought pressure. C.J. Stroud was able to escape multiple times and burn the Bulldogs with either his arm or his legs.
Duggan may not possess the raw arm talent that Stroud does, but the TCU quarterback is a more gifted creator with his legs and won’t hesitate to take off. He’s got 30 carries in his last two games for the Horned Frogs.