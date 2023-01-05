The good, and bad, of Georgia football relying on freshman defenders in 2023 National Championship game

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman defenders come into focus in 2023 National Championship Game A freshman playing on Georgia’s defense is nothing new for the Bulldogs. Mykel Williams started the first game of the season and Malaki Starks started the second and every game since for the Bulldogs. By this point in their college careers, it’s hard to call them freshmen. They’ve played a full season’s worth of games and made a number of key plays. Whether it be Starks’ interception against Oregon or Williams’ besting future first-round pick Paris Johnson in the Peach Bowl, these two aren’t unknown young players heading into the national championship game.

"There's no defense he's going to see that he hasn't seen before. You're not tricking an experienced quarterback," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "You've got to do it better than they do it. You've got to out-execute them. There's no tricking them. And he does a tremendous job of that." Of course, part of the reason Georgia knows it can't trick Duggan is that now it is going to have to rely on even more freshmen in its defense. It can't get too complex for Duggan because it doesn't want to overload players who will be playing far bigger roles than they have at any point in the season.