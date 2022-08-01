Why Georgia football can expect freshman defenders to make an early impact

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman defenders will get the opportunity to make an early impact Kirby Smart pointed out many times that talent was not the reason for Brock Bowers’ success last season. As a freshman, Bowers led the team in every receiving category and set a school record for touchdown catches in a season with 13. Dating back to spring practice, Bowers quickly turned heads at Georgia. He was too good to not make some sort of impact at Georgia in his first year on campus. But when Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick both sustained foot injuries last August, it opened the door even further for Bowers to see the field.

Once given that opportunity, Bowers took advantage of it and became one of the best players in the country. Georgia is hoping a few members of this year’s freshman class produce similar results. Not everyone is going to go full Bowers, but when you sign 11 top-100 recruits you’re going to have plenty of bites at the apple. Most of those come on the defensive side of the ball, with the Bulldogs signing five 5-star defensive players. That doesn’t include the likes of Jalon Walker, who stood out during the team’s spring game. The best parts of this past signing class undoubtedly come from the defensive side of the ball.

And those players will have an opportunity, much like Bowers did a season ago, to make an early impact at Georgia. When you have the kind of talent exodus on the defensive side of the ball, you tend to have plenty of holes to fill. Georgia saw seven starters depart its defense from a season ago. Some of those holes have ready-made replacements with the likes of Zion Logue at nose tackle or Jamon-Dumas Johnson at inside linebacker. But a handful of those positions aren’t quite as well-equipped with reinforcements. That is where some of the top signees in Georgia’s prior recruiting class have the best chance.

Related: Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which true freshman are you most excited to see this fall? Consider the defensive end position. After Travon Walker became the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Georgia brings in 5-star signee Mykel Williams. The Columbus, Ga., native won’t be an exact replica of Walker — there just aren’t many players like Walker on the planet — but Williams is someone who the Georgia coaching staff is excited to implement on the defensive side of the ball. “I left work the other day on a Sunday, and he’s out there hitting a sled on Sunday,” Smart said of Williams at SEC media days. “When you have a freshman that’s out there on Sunday on his own, on turf, 115 degrees out there, he’s out there striking a sled, something special. “He’s talented. I’m excited for him. I can’t say what his role is going to be right now because I don’t know fully which way we’ll use him, where we’ll play him.” Related: Standout freshmen, Arik Gilbert updates and other key Georgia football takeaways from SEC media days At corner, Georgia brings back Kelee Ringo. But opposite the hero of the national championship game, Georgia lacks a proven option. Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green are the second and third most veteran options at the position. Both are entering just their second seasons at Georgia.