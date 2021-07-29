What SEC expansion might mean for future Georgia games against marquee non-conference opponents

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia’s non-conference schedule could be impacted by SEC expansion Thursday is expected to be another marquee day when it comes to expanding the Southeastern Conference. SEC Presidents are set to meet and the expectation is that all 14 members will vote yes to extending an invite to Texas and Oklahoma to enter the league.

There has been a popular push to see a nine-game conference slate, especially as a way to get every team a chance to play every other conference member. With a nine-game conference schedule in a division set-up, every team would get to play each SEC team at least once in a four-year window. In a pods system, they would play every team twice in a four-year window. Related: Potential Texas, Oklahoma additions could greatly impact future Georgia schedule That means more games like Georgia-Texas A&M, Georgia-LSU, and yes Georgia-Oklahoma and Georgia-Texas.

Of course, the Bulldogs were set to play Texas and Oklahoma twice in the next decade as part of previously scheduled home-and-homes. What happens with those games, in particular, will be worth watching, as we’ve seen teams in the past play conference foes as a non-conference opponent. North Carolina and Wake Forest did this in the ACC in 2019, for example. But the addition of Texas and Oklahoma raises a larger question beyond just those two games; what happens to Georgia’s future games against marquee non-conference opponents? Georgia has future games against Clemson, Oregon, UCLA, Louisville, Florida State and Ohio State, in addition to the annual game against Georgia Tech. Obviously, some of those opponents are bigger than others. Two games against Clemson and one against Oregon will be played on neutral fields but the rest of them are home-and-homes. These type of games are ones fans are looking forward to. Kirby Smart is as well.