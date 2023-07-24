Especially given that current Georgia commit DeMarcus Riddick is set to announce his final decision on Wednesday. He is the No. 3 ranked inside linebacker in the class and has been committed to Georgia since November.

We’ll see if that commitment holds true come the end of this week. Riddick is from Clanton, Ala., and both in-state schools Alabama and Auburn are pushing hard for his commitment. Georgia has landed commitments from the state of Alabama before, but even someone with ties to the state like Schumann — he’s an Alabama graduate — can’t win every recruiting battle.

Georgia could very well end this week with only one inside linebacker commitment. Only instead of Riddick, it could be Williams as the tip of the spear in Georgia’s inside linebacker class.

The Bulldogs are still recruiting 4-star prospects Chris Cole and Kris Jones as well as the Bulldogs look to fill out a position that is vital to the future of Georgia. The Bulldogs don’t want to be in a spot where they put all their linebacker chips on just one prospect. Even one as talented as Williams.

Schumann is going to continue to develop linebackers at an elite level at Georgia. For however long that ultimately is. Some school is eventually going to hire away Schumann to run their football program, much like Oregon did with former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The man Georgia is competing against to land Williams.

For now, the Bulldogs and Smart have complete trust in Schumann. He’s earned that in his time at Georgia, rising up from an unknown inside linebackers coach who had never held an on-field position at Georgia to someone the best linebacker prospects in the country keep wanting to play for.