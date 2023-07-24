clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Glenn Schumann is no longer just one of the best inside linebacker coaches in the country. He’s one of the best defensive minds period. His paychecks from Georgia say as much, as he’ll make $1.9 million this season.

It’s his second as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, but it’s important to note Schumann is the one signaling in plays. He also works hand-in-hand with Georgia’s inside linebackers, which have usually been the best parts of Georgia’s defenses. From Roquan Smith to Nakobe Dean, Schumann has recruited and developed at an elite level.

Entering the 2023 season, the Bulldogs’ inside linebackers are among the best in the conference. Jamon Dumas-Johnson made Preseason First Team All-SEC, Smael Mondon ended up on the second team and Jalon Walker was named to the third team.

Schumann’s abilities factor into the league-wide respect for Georgia’s inside linebacker position

“He is extremely bright, extremely passionate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I rely heavily on Glenn for input on practice schedules, defensive design, thinking outside the box. There’s not a time when I think of who can I ask on my staff that understands what we want and what we need, Glenn Schumann is that guy. He’s very talented.”

This will be a big week for Schumann. Not because he’ll be coaching his linebackers or devising a game plan to slow down Tennessee’s offense. It’s a massive recruiting week for the inside linebacker position, with two of Georgia’s top targets making decisions.

On Monday, 5-star linebacker Justin Williams will announce his decision. He is the No. 1 linebacker prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Conroe, Texas.

Georgia is battling Oregon for his services. He’s a major target for the Bulldogs, beyond just the fact that he’s the No. 1 player at his position. Georgia already missed out on 5-star prospect Sammy Brown, with the Jefferson, Ga., prospect committing to Clemson back in June.

Williams is high school teammates with another Georgia defensive commit. The Bulldogs landed defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye earlier in the month of June. He is the No. 37 overall prospect in the country.

Given how successfully Georgia has paired defensive linemen and linebackers in recent years, landing this duo would be very beneficial for the future of the Georgia defense.

In some ways, Schumann’s past success in terms of recruiting may work against him as the Bulldogs try and attract top talent in this cycle. Consider that Walker was a third-team All-SEC player and he may not start for Georgia this season. Channing Tindall never started a game at Georgia yet still became a third-round pick after playing for Schumann. But never every prospect is going to be content to sit and wait for playing time.

Even with Dumas-Johnson and Mondon being draft-eligible, Georgia signed the No. 3, 5 and 6 linebackers in last year’s recruiting cycle. Georgia can’t sell playing time the same way others potentially could. In Schumann’s room, playing time is earned, not handed out.

That is going to make it all the more imperative to win these major recruiting battles.

Especially given that current Georgia commit DeMarcus Riddick is set to announce his final decision on Wednesday. He is the No. 3 ranked inside linebacker in the class and has been committed to Georgia since November.

We’ll see if that commitment holds true come the end of this week. Riddick is from Clanton, Ala., and both in-state schools Alabama and Auburn are pushing hard for his commitment. Georgia has landed commitments from the state of Alabama before, but even someone with ties to the state like Schumann — he’s an Alabama graduate — can’t win every recruiting battle.

Georgia could very well end this week with only one inside linebacker commitment. Only instead of Riddick, it could be Williams as the tip of the spear in Georgia’s inside linebacker class.

The Bulldogs are still recruiting 4-star prospects Chris Cole and Kris Jones as well as the Bulldogs look to fill out a position that is vital to the future of Georgia. The Bulldogs don’t want to be in a spot where they put all their linebacker chips on just one prospect. Even one as talented as Williams.

Schumann is going to continue to develop linebackers at an elite level at Georgia. For however long that ultimately is. Some school is eventually going to hire away Schumann to run their football program, much like Oregon did with former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The man Georgia is competing against to land Williams.

For now, the Bulldogs and Smart have complete trust in Schumann. He’s earned that in his time at Georgia, rising up from an unknown inside linebackers coach who had never held an on-field position at Georgia to someone the best linebacker prospects in the country keep wanting to play for.

