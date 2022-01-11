Jalen Carter does it all for Georgia football in National Championship victory: ‘The guy is a stud’

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Carter had to be helped off the field. Things were not going well for the Georgia Bulldogs in that moment.

Alabama was in the midst of a soul-sucking drive, powered by running back Brian Robinson. It felt like a familiar script. The Crimson Tide led 9-6 and seem poised to drive in for a touchdown and put away Georgia once again in the national championship game.

But then Georgia caught one of those rare breaks that often seemed to go against them in the past. Bryce Young uncorked a perfect pass to Agiye Hall to convert a third and 11. But the ball went through the hands of Hall and Alabama went out to kick its fourth field goal of the night.