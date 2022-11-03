Jamon Dumas-Johnson ready to be heard against Tennessee: ‘He’s showing little flashes of Nakobe’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Jamon Dumas-Johnson poised to play massive role for Georgia football against Tennessee ATHENS — By now, Jamon Dumas-Johnson is used to following in someone else’s footsteps. He played for one of the top high school programs in the country at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He took over as the MIKE linebacker in Georgia’s defense, taking over for Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean. On Saturday, he’ll look to replace some of what Nolan Smith brought to the team, as the latter was the team’s vocal leader. Smith will still be helping Georgia, though it will be from the sidelines as he needs surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Dumas-Johnson had already been taking on a bigger leadership role with this Georgia team. It comes with the title team’s middle linebacker. The sophomore calls out directions and connects the back of the Georgia defense to the front. On Saturday, Dumas-Johnson will do all of that at an even faster rate as Tennessee plays at a ludicrous-speed pace. Fortunately for Georgia, Dumas-Johnson is more than capable of doing so, no matter whose shoes he’s wearing.

“He’s laser-focused. He’s gone to a different level throughout the season,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He’s showing little flashes of Nakobe right now to where he wants to be that vocal leader even in meetings. He wants to put everybody in the best position to win. When he plays at his best, he’s very good.” Most of the college football world got an early look at Dumas-Johnson’s fiery leadership earlier this season. Cameras caught him demanding more from sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter during the team’s 26-22 win over Missouri. To those outside the Georgia football ecosystem, it looked like a young player losing his mind in a tense situation. That’s not at all what transpired. Dumas-Johnson wanted more from Lassiter. Georgia needed the sophomore cornerback to play better.