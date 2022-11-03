Jamon Dumas-Johnson ready to be heard against Tennessee: ‘He’s showing little flashes of Nakobe’
Jamon Dumas-Johnson poised to play massive role for Georgia football against Tennessee
ATHENS — By now, Jamon Dumas-Johnson is used to following in someone else’s footsteps. He played for one of the top high school programs in the country at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He took over as the MIKE linebacker in Georgia’s defense, taking over for Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean.
On Saturday, he’ll look to replace some of what Nolan Smith brought to the team, as the latter was the team’s vocal leader. Smith will still be helping Georgia, though it will be from the sidelines as he needs surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
Dumas-Johnson had already been taking on a bigger leadership role with this Georgia team. It comes with the title team’s middle linebacker. The sophomore calls out directions and connects the back of the Georgia defense to the front.
On Saturday, Dumas-Johnson will do all of that at an even faster rate as Tennessee plays at a ludicrous-speed pace.
Fortunately for Georgia, Dumas-Johnson is more than capable of doing so, no matter whose shoes he’s wearing.
“He’s laser-focused. He’s gone to a different level throughout the season,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He’s showing little flashes of Nakobe right now to where he wants to be that vocal leader even in meetings. He wants to put everybody in the best position to win. When he plays at his best, he’s very good.”
Most of the college football world got an early look at Dumas-Johnson’s fiery leadership earlier this season. Cameras caught him demanding more from sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter during the team’s 26-22 win over Missouri.
To those outside the Georgia football ecosystem, it looked like a young player losing his mind in a tense situation. That’s not at all what transpired. Dumas-Johnson wanted more from Lassiter. Georgia needed the sophomore cornerback to play better.
From an individual standpoint, Dumas-Johnson is playing up to the standard set by those that have come before him. That Dumas-Johnson is playing as well as he is in his first season as a starter is a big reason the Georgia defense hasn’t regressed as much as some thought.
Georgia still ranks in the top 10 in yards per play allowed and is second in scoring defense. This past weekend against Florida, the Georgia defensive front held Florida to its worst rushing output of the season, an impressive feat given Florida came into the game leading the country in yards per carry.
But Florida still found a way to squeeze out 20 points on the Georgia defense. Afterward, the sophomore linebacker was in no mood to truly celebrate the entire defensive performance.
“We have high expectations for Georgia’s defense. Older guys that played here know that,” Dumas-Johnson said. “They’re watching at home right now. They know we didn’t do what we did today. We’re happy about the win but we failed some of the expectations we wanted to do.”
Georgia and Dumas-Johnson are going to have to work hard to uphold that standard on Saturday against a Tennessee team that ranks first in the country in yards per game and points per game. Quarterback Hendon Hooker enters the game as the Heisman Trophy betting favorite while Jalin Hyatt is playing better than any wide receiver in the country right now.
And Smart has gone out of his way this week to praise how well Tennessee runs the ball. The Tennessee offense gives off big, “Well other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?” vibes